Cowboys vs Raiders: DFW’s Monday Night Bounce-Back Shot

Cowboys face the Raiders on Monday Night Football with DFW’s hope on the line—Super Bowl dreams still flickering as YouTubeTV brings ESPN back just in time.

Published on November 17, 2025

Dallas Cowboys
LAS VEGAS, NV – Tonight the Dallas Cowboys head to Las Vegas for a primetime showdown with the Raiders on Monday Night Football — and DFW needs this one bad. The record ain’t where we wanted to be, the vibes been shaky, and the fanbase is somewhere between nervously optimistic and already packing for the offseason.


But then a little blessing drops:

ESPN is BACK on YouTubeTV — just in time.
No scrambling for streams, no stealing your cousin’s login. If you’re in Oak Cliff, North Richland Hills, or chilling off Collins in Arlington — you’re good. This game is coming right to your living room, bar, or backyard projector screen.



Why this ain’t “just another game”



At 3-5-1, the Cowboys are staring at a turning point. Win tonight and the conversation shifts from disaster talk to “alright maybe we still got some fight in us.” Lose? Yeah, it’s gonna get dark. Quick.


The Raiders are 2-7 and desperate — which makes them dangerous. Nobody wants to be the team that lets a struggling squad get confidence.



DFW’s delusional hope — and we love it



Every Cowboys fan knows the drill:
We lose? Season’s over.
We win? Super Bowl ME 🤠✨


Truth is… this game keeps that little spark alive. We’re not asking for a miracle run yet — just show us something to believe in.



What needs to happen


Offense gotta cook early — don’t let Vegas hang around
Defense needs pride — enough Swiss cheese on 3rd downs
Discipline — this team loves a good self-sabotage moment



Play smart, hit hard, finish drives — that’s the script.



Prediction



Cowboys win.
Cowboys cover.
Cowboys remind DFW why we stay loyal even when our blood pressure says we shouldn’t.


Score: Cowboys 31 – Raiders 20
And just like that… a little hope comes home.


Written by JuugMasterJay
Catch me inside The Red Room, Saturdays 7 PM on 97.9 The Beat.
IG: @JuugMasterJay



