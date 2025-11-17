Listen Live
Google Drops $40B on Texas Data Center

Google’s massive expansion brings jobs and innovation, but raises new questions about energy use, water demand, and environmental impact.

Published on November 17, 2025

Texas Governor Abbott And Google Make Economic Development Announcement In Midlothian
Source: Ron Jenkins / Getty

Texas just scored one of the biggest tech investments in the country. Google announced it will pour $40 billion into three new AI-powered data centers, making this the company’s largest state investment in its history.

Two of the data centers will be built in Haskell County near Abilene, and another will rise in Armstrong County in the Texas Panhandle. The buildout runs through 2027 and reflects the growing arms race between tech giants as they rush to create the infrastructure needed to power the next generation of AI.

Google says Texas isn’t just getting shiny new buildings — the company promises thousands of jobs, workforce training for students and electrical apprentices, and new initiatives aimed at improving energy affordability across the state. With Google operating in Texas for 15 years, this major expansion signals long-term commitment to the region.

But big tech growth comes with big questions. Data centers demand massive power and water, and communities in other states have pushed back over concerns about resource strain and rising utility bills. North Carolina and Wisconsin residents have already challenged similar projects, arguing they could drain local infrastructure and impact the environment.

So what does that mean for Texas? Expect conversations around energy use, grid stability, and water management to heat up as construction moves forward. State leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, have championed the project, saying it supports both economic growth and energy efficiency — but environmental groups and local residents will likely weigh in as plans take shape.

For now, one thing is clear: the AI boom isn’t just happening — it’s landing right here in Texas, and it’s about to change the landscape in more ways than one.

