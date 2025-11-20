Help DART Stuff A Bus

Listen Live
DART's annual holiday drive Stuff A Bus is back, and we need your help to make a difference in the lives of needy North Texans.

Published on November 20, 2025
DART’s annual holiday drive Stuff A Bus is back, and we need your help to make a difference in the lives of needy North Texans.

Join DART’s elf squad this holiday season by filling a bus with cheer! DART is collecting toys, adult socks, blankets and canned goods to benefit area seniors, children, and families in need. All donations should be new and unwrapped.

With your generosity, DART can fill a 40-foot-long bus — and hopefully several — full of goodies for the community. Whether you donate at one of DART’s in-person collection events or purchase items off DART’s Amazon Wish List, your contributions make a difference in the lives of the less fortunate in our community.

For more details about the in-person collection events and to discover all the ways you can donate to the effort, please visit DART.org/StuffABus.

2 Collection Dates:

Wednesday, December 3rd – American Airlines Center DART Station

Sunday, 12/14 at Kroger – 3770 Belt Line Rd, Addison, TX 75001

Thank you in advance for helping DART Stuff A Bus!

