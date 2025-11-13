Texas SNAP Benefits Restored

Source: Connecticut Post/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

As many as 3.5 million Texans who rely on food assistance could see SNAP benefits in their accounts as early as this weekend. The government is working swiftly to get benefits to individuals who have been suffering through the shutdown.

After donal trump signed the funding bill, the USDA immediately began issuing guidance to states regarding benefits.

Celia Cole, the CEO of Feeding Texas which is the umbrella that food banks operate under said “We anticipate it could take up to three days, hopefully sooner for people to see their full SNAP benefits back on their cards. So, that’s really good news.” she added “We did lots of special distributions to help those federal employees who were missing paychecks. And we know approximately the first two weeks of November, half of the SNAP caseload, and that’s, you know, over 1.5 million Texans, either saw no benefits or reduced benefits. And we saw that too in show-ups in our lines. More people seeking help to make up for, you know, the loss of those benefits.”

Families who are unable to work for various reasons were forced to find alternative food options during this shutdown. Families like Carmen Orozco, who rely on SNAP benefits because she’s unable to work while caring for her terminally ill 13-year-old daughter. Carmen says, “I was starting to find help with Cook Children’s. My daughter’s social worker actually helped me several times with gift cards to buy groceries, and I turned to a local food pantry called Funky Town Fridge. You know, we’re trying to make do with what we could.” Carmen says the stress has been lifting now that she knows her benefits will be coming soon

