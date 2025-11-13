Listen Live
No Wallet, No Problem — The Future of ID Is Already Here

Apple’s new Digital ID lets you store your ID in your Wallet — but not everyone’s ready to trust the tech.

Published on November 13, 2025

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Apple just dropped something new for the digital age — Digital ID — and it’s already sparking conversation. The new feature lets users add their ID straight into Apple Wallet using info from their U.S. passport, no trip to the DMV needed.

At launch, the Digital ID will be tested at TSA checkpoints in over 250 U.S. airports. That means soon, instead of digging through your bag for your license, you could just double-tap your iPhone or Apple Watch and keep it moving.

Apple says it’s all about convenience with control. Your data stays encrypted and locked on your device, protected by Face ID or Touch ID. Even Apple says it can’t track when, where, or how you use it. You also get to approve what info is shared — so if a business just needs to confirm your age, you don’t have to hand over your full ID.

Still, not everyone’s sold. Some folks are worried about what happens when your identity lives in your phone — from data breaches to the potential for tracking. And right now, the feature only works for domestic flights; you’ll still need that physical passport when leaving the country.

Whether you see it as a next-gen flex or a step too far into the digital world, Apple’s Digital ID is changing the way we think about identity. The question is — are you ready to carry your whole life in your pocket?

