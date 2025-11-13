Grab a blanket, bring some cocoa and join us under the stars at The Eye for a festive film night in the heart of Dallas. Free with RSVP! 🍿

Admission: Free with RSVP — space may fill up so arrive early. [Facebook]

Movie: The Grinch (2018 Animated) — part of the holiday-movies series “Holiday Movies at The Eye”. [Instagram]

🚗 Best Parking Options Nearby

Parking downtown for film nights can get busy — here are the best spots around The Joule so you and your friends can roll in without stress:

The Joule Valet (1530 Main St.) — super close; valet only; event rate around ~$20+ for the evening. [The Joule Dallas]

— super close; valet only; event rate around ~$20+ for the evening. [The Joule Dallas] Third Rail Garage (1408 Elm St.) — ~0.1 mi walk; rates starting around ~$10 for evening parking. [SpotHero]

— ~0.1 mi walk; rates starting around ~$10 for evening parking. [SpotHero] Metropolitan Garage (1310 Elm St.) — ~0.14 mi away; one of the cheaper options downtown. [Dallas Theater]

— ~0.14 mi away; one of the cheaper options downtown. [Dallas Theater] Street parking & meters — you’ll find street spots around the Main Street District; typical meter rates vary (~$1-$1.50/hr) and apps like SpotHero/BestParking help you secure ahead of time. [SpotAngels]

Tip: Aim to arrive by ~6:30 PM to get good positioning for the film, find parking & set up your blanket or chairs.