Listen Live
Close
Movies

Holiday Movies at The Eye

Published on November 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

GRINCH THAT STOLE CHRISTMAS

Source: GRINCH THAT STOLE CHRISTMAS 

🎬 Get to Downtown Dallas (Wed, Nov 19) 🌟

Grab a blanket, bring some cocoa and join us under the stars at The Eye for a festive film night in the heart of Dallas. Free with RSVP! 🍿

📅 Event Details

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM (arrive a bit earlier to grab space) [Visit Dallas]

Location: The Eye lawn at The Joule, 1601 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75201 [Visit Dallas]

Movie: The Grinch (2018 Animated) — part of the holiday-movies series “Holiday Movies at The Eye”. [Instagram]

Admission: Free with RSVP — space may fill up so arrive early. [Facebook]

🚗 Best Parking Options Nearby

Parking downtown for film nights can get busy — here are the best spots around The Joule so you and your friends can roll in without stress:

  • The Joule Valet (1530 Main St.) — super close; valet only; event rate around ~$20+ for the evening. [The Joule Dallas]
  • Third Rail Garage (1408 Elm St.) — ~0.1 mi walk; rates starting around ~$10 for evening parking. [SpotHero]
  • Metropolitan Garage (1310 Elm St.) — ~0.14 mi away; one of the cheaper options downtown. [Dallas Theater]

  • Street parking & meters — you’ll find street spots around the Main Street District; typical meter rates vary (~$1-$1.50/hr) and apps like SpotHero/BestParking help you secure ahead of time. [SpotAngels]

Tip: Aim to arrive by ~6:30 PM to get good positioning for the film, find parking & set up your blanket or chairs.

🎉 What to Bring & What to Expect

  • Blanket or lawn chair — sitting outside so bring something comfy.
  • Warm layer — evenings downtown can get chilly in November.
  • Snacks & drink — some concession may be available, but feel free to bring your own (just avoid glass if required by venue rules).
  • RSVP / register if needed — free entry, but spots may be limited. Arrive early to claim your space.
  • Arrive with friends = more fun! Movies under the stars + holiday vibes = perfect community outing. ❤️

💬 Why This Night is Special

This isn’t just a movie night — it’s a vibe. Set right under the iconic Eye sculpture, in the heart of downtown Dallas, with a film that bridges Halloween + holiday season. Whether you’re with family, friends or flying solo, it’s a chance to lean into community, soak in downtown energy, and celebrate the season in a low-key but magical way.

Written for Dallas locals and visitors alike — based on event listings from VisitDallas, Dallasites101 and Downtown Dallas Inc. Updated November 2025.

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

A sign with the Walmart logo is seen outside of a Walmart...

Walmart Removes T-Shirt Showing Nazi Salute From Website

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

Travis Scott Unveils His Next Air Jordan 1 Low & Yes, Hype Beasts Are Ready

Hip-Hop Wired
Red Bull Spiral YG Mozzy Jay Rock

YG, Mozzy, & Jay Rock Put On For The West Coast In New Red Bull Spiral Freestyle

Hip-Hop Wired
JAY-Z's 40/40 Club during Fanatics Fest NYC

Lil Uzi Vert Hit With $110 Million Lawsuit For 'Just Wanna Rock'

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
March for Immigrant Rights
News

Thousands of North Texas Kids Face Deportation Threats

Celebrity

Ah SNAP! Trump Ordered To Fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program By Friday, Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To Food Charity

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
80 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Contests

Register To Win Tickets To See Gunna Wun World Tour

GRINCH THAT STOLE CHRISTMAS CASH contest
Movies

Holiday Movies at The Eye

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close