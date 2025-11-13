Holiday Movies at The Eye
🎬 Get to Downtown Dallas (Wed, Nov 19) 🌟
Grab a blanket, bring some cocoa and join us under the stars at The Eye for a festive film night in the heart of Dallas. Free with RSVP! 🍿
📅 Event Details
Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM (arrive a bit earlier to grab space) [Visit Dallas]
Location: The Eye lawn at The Joule, 1601 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75201 [Visit Dallas]
Movie: The Grinch (2018 Animated) — part of the holiday-movies series “Holiday Movies at The Eye”. [Instagram]
Admission: Free with RSVP — space may fill up so arrive early. [Facebook]
🚗 Best Parking Options Nearby
Parking downtown for film nights can get busy — here are the best spots around The Joule so you and your friends can roll in without stress:
- The Joule Valet (1530 Main St.) — super close; valet only; event rate around ~$20+ for the evening. [The Joule Dallas]
- Third Rail Garage (1408 Elm St.) — ~0.1 mi walk; rates starting around ~$10 for evening parking. [SpotHero]
- Metropolitan Garage (1310 Elm St.) — ~0.14 mi away; one of the cheaper options downtown. [Dallas Theater]
- Street parking & meters — you’ll find street spots around the Main Street District; typical meter rates vary (~$1-$1.50/hr) and apps like SpotHero/BestParking help you secure ahead of time. [SpotAngels]
Tip: Aim to arrive by ~6:30 PM to get good positioning for the film, find parking & set up your blanket or chairs.
🎉 What to Bring & What to Expect
- Blanket or lawn chair — sitting outside so bring something comfy.
- Warm layer — evenings downtown can get chilly in November.
- Snacks & drink — some concession may be available, but feel free to bring your own (just avoid glass if required by venue rules).
- RSVP / register if needed — free entry, but spots may be limited. Arrive early to claim your space.
- Arrive with friends = more fun! Movies under the stars + holiday vibes = perfect community outing. ❤️
💬 Why This Night is Special
This isn’t just a movie night — it’s a vibe. Set right under the iconic Eye sculpture, in the heart of downtown Dallas, with a film that bridges Halloween + holiday season. Whether you’re with family, friends or flying solo, it’s a chance to lean into community, soak in downtown energy, and celebrate the season in a low-key but magical way.