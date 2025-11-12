Listen Live
Ways to Celebrate the Season Beyond "Thanksgiving"

🌾Reclaiming Gratitude: Ways to Celebrate the Season Beyond “Thanksgiving”

Published on November 12, 2025

Thanksgiving Alternatives

Gratitude doesn’t need a holiday — and community doesn’t need colonization to exist.

🧡 Why Rethink “Thanksgiving”?

For many Indigenous and Latinx communities — and anyone seeking a more conscious celebration — the traditional Thanksgiving story can feel disconnected or even painful.

While it’s often framed as a day of unity, its history is deeply tied to colonization, displacement, and erasure of Native peoples.

That doesn’t mean we can’t gather — it just means we can gather with intention, gratitude, and truth.

🌎 1. Honor Indigenous Perspectives

Begin the day by learning whose land you’re on using Native-Land.ca.

Consider including a land acknowledgment at your meal or gathering, or supporting Native-led nonprofits like

Native American Heritage Month initiatives.

You could also cook dishes using traditional ingredients such as corn, beans, squash, or bison — reconnecting with ancestral roots and natural abundance.

🥘 2. Share a Meal with Meaning

Instead of focusing on a feast rooted in excess, try a meal rooted in intention.

Invite friends, neighbors, or chosen family to bring a dish that tells a story — one that represents home, heritage, or healing.

Share what that dish means to you before eating. It’s a beautiful way to turn “thanksgiving” into story-sharing.

🤝 3. Give Back, Locally

Gratitude hits harder when it’s shared. Volunteer, donate, or redistribute what you can to local orgs feeding and uplifting your community, like:

You can also host a community potluck where everyone contributes something — time, a story, or even music.

Gratitude thrives where connection grows.

🕯️ 4. Practice Gratitude Mindfully

Take a quiet moment in the morning or before your meal to reflect on the year.

Ask: What am I grateful for that money can’t buy?

Journaling or sharing these reflections aloud can turn the day into a spiritual reset instead of a commercial ritual.

🎶 5. Celebrate Culture, Not Consumption

Skip the shopping lines — choose music, movement, and meaning instead.

Play Latin, Indigenous, or folk playlists that honor roots and rhythm, dance with family, or even host a storytelling circle.

Traditions evolve — so why not make this one reflect who we are *now*?

💬 Final Thought

Gratitude isn’t a holiday — it’s a heartbeat.

When we slow down and celebrate community instead of consumption, we create something lasting: connection, remembrance, and love that transcends history. 🌙

Written with respect for all cultures and communities seeking healing, gratitude, and connection this November. Updated 2025.
