Dallas comes alive every Veterans Day as the city honors the men and women who have served in the armed forces. The Dallas Veterans Day Parade is a time-honored tradition, bringing together military units, local organizations, and community members for a moving celebration of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism. With marching bands, veteran groups, and colorful floats lining the streets, the parade offers a chance for residents and visitors alike to pay tribute to those who have defended the nation. Here are some of the photos from this years veterans day parade

