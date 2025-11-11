Listen Live
Dallas Veterans Day Parade

The Dallas Veterans Day Parade is a time-honored tradition, bringing together military units, local organizations, and community members for a moving celebration of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism

Published on November 11, 2025

Dallas comes alive every Veterans Day as the city honors the men and women who have served in the armed forces. The Dallas Veterans Day Parade is a time-honored tradition, bringing together military units, local organizations, and community members for a moving celebration of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism. With marching bands, veteran groups, and colorful floats lining the streets, the parade offers a chance for residents and visitors alike to pay tribute to those who have defended the nation. Here are some of the photos from this years veterans day parade

TRENDING: Veterans Day 2025: Free Meals and Special Deals for Heroes Across Dallas

