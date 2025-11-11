Vedo Enters The Redroom With JuugMaster Jay

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Something interesting went down recently in the Dallas music scene. 979 The Beat had JuugMaster Jay sit down with Vedo, and they talked about his latest project, Redroom. Fans got a glimpse of what’s coming, but details were kept under wraps — a tease more than a full reveal.

It was one of those conversations where you leave wanting more, curious about what’s next from the artist and what surprises might be in store. The discussion hinted at creativity, growth, and a little insight into the mind behind the music.

Check out the full interview below