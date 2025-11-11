Listen Live
Vedo Enters The Redroom With JuugMaster Jay

979 The Beat’s JuugMaster Jay sat down with Vedo to discuss his upcoming project “Redroom.”

Published on November 11, 2025

Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Something interesting went down recently in the Dallas music scene. 979 The Beat had JuugMaster Jay sit down with Vedo, and they talked about his latest project, Redroom. Fans got a glimpse of what’s coming, but details were kept under wraps — a tease more than a full reveal.

It was one of those conversations where you leave wanting more, curious about what’s next from the artist and what surprises might be in store. The discussion hinted at creativity, growth, and a little insight into the mind behind the music.

Check out the full interview below

