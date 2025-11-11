Saluting Our Soldiers: North Texas’ Big Appreciation for Veterans Day

Source: franckreporter / Getty

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is home to around 386,000 veterans — one of the largest veteran populations in the country. That’s about 1.8% of all U.S. veterans and 8% of DFW’s adult population, making North Texas one of the most veteran-dense regions in America.

The Vietnam-era generation represents the largest group locally, many of whom still rely on vital support services. The VA North Texas Health Care System serves more than 235,000 veterans and completed 1.65 million outpatient visits in 2023.

Like veterans nationwide, many here face challenges accessing healthcare, housing, and employment opportunities — especially women veterans seeking specialized care. Still, programs like in-home VA support and local partnerships are making an impact. Economically, veterans contribute billions to the DFW region, with $2.5 billion in VA spending reported as far back as 2014 for healthcare, education, and pensions.

Love News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

That’s why Veterans Day is more than just a holiday — it’s a reminder to look out for the people who’ve looked out for us. The men and women who served still carry the weight of that commitment long after their uniforms come off.

Events Honoring Veterans

Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade – 11 a.m., Hall of State, Fair Park

This year’s theme: “Commemorating 75 Years of the Korean War.” The ceremony starts with the “11th Hour” tribute, featuring wreath laying, Taps, and a Missing Man Formation flyover. Parade follows through Fair Park.

National Medal of Honor Museum – 10 a.m., Arlington

Enjoy extended hours, a parade, book signing, and drone show honoring those who’ve served.

Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade – 11 a.m., Downtown Fort Worth

The annual Fort Worth parade honors Vietnam veterans and steps off outside the Tarrant County Courthouse on Main Street.

Veterans Day Celebration – 9 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Grand Prairie

A heartfelt community gathering recognizing local veterans and their families.

Veterans Day on the Square – 11 a.m., Denton Downtown Square

A family-friendly ceremony and celebration right in the heart of Denton.





Restaurants Offering Free Meals

Applebee’s – Free entrée from a special menu + $5 coupon for your next meal.

Bar Louie – Free craft burger, dine-in only, with military ID.

BJ’s Restaurant – Free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie + appetizer coupon for later.

California Pizza Kitchen – Free meal from prix fixe menu + drink.

Chili’s – Free meal from select menu, dine-in only.

Chipotle – Buy-one-get-one free entrée, 4–8 p.m.

Cracker Barrel – Free Sunrise Pancake Special.

Dave & Buster’s – Free entrée (up to $20) + $10 Power Card.

Denny’s – Free Build Your Own Grand Slam, 5 a.m.–noon.

Ford’s Garage – Free burger or $15 off entrée, dine-in only.

Firehouse Subs – Free sub with purchase of another.

Golden Corral – Free buffet during Military Appreciation Night (4 p.m.–close).

IHOP – Free Red, White & Blueberry Pancake Combo, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

Kona Grill – 50% off food, Nov. 8–11.

Little Caesars – Free lunch combo, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Logan’s Roadhouse – Free entrée from special menu, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ – Free meal + $10 bonus card.

Mission BBQ – Free sandwich for veterans.

Outback Steakhouse – Free Aussie 3-Course Meal, dine-in only.

Perry’s Steakhouse – Free pork chop or discounted 3-course dinner with guest entrée purchase.

Raising Cane’s – 10% off for military, first responders, and spouses.

Red Robin – Free Big Tavern Burger + bottomless fries.

Sheetz – Free half turkey sub + car wash.

Starbucks – Free tall hot or iced coffee for vets, service members, and spouses.

Texas Roadhouse – Free meal or meal voucher, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Twin Peaks – Free lunch from select menu, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Uno Pizzeria – Free meal, dine-in only.



Retail & Service Discounts

AutoNation – 20% off all services (Nov. 10–15).

MVP Visuals – 10% off custom brand displays with code mvppartner10.



From Dallas to Fort Worth, and everywhere in between — today’s about showing love and gratitude to those who served. Whether you’re catching a parade, grabbing a free meal, or simply saying “thank you,” North Texas has plenty of ways to salute our veterans.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack