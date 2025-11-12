💸 Government’s Shutdown, but Taxing Isn’t 😩

Even when D.C. hits pause, your paycheck deductions don’t — here’s the why behind it all.

📍 Wait… the government shut down, so why are taxes still being taken out? Great question — and one a lot of folks are asking. When the federal government goes into a shutdown, it means Congress hasn’t passed the spending bills that fund certain agencies. But that doesn’t mean every part of the government stops. Essential services and legally required operations — including the collection of federal taxes — keep running.

💼 How Payroll Taxes Keep Going Every time you get paid, your employer is required by law to withhold federal income taxes, Social Security, and Medicare contributions. Love National? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. These requirements come from the Internal Revenue Code (Title 26 of the U.S. Code), which remains active regardless of the government’s funding status. So even if Congress hasn’t passed a new spending bill, the laws that authorize the IRS to collect taxes are still in effect. The IRS might be operating with reduced staff and slower service, but the systems that process tax payments, payroll withholdings, and electronic filings continue automatically.

🧾 What the IRS Says According to the IRS’s official statement, all taxpayers must still: File returns and pay taxes on time

Continue automatic withholdings and deposits

Expect limited customer service or refund delays In short, the shutdown stops spending — but it doesn’t stop tax collection. Think of it like a light switch: the lights at IRS offices might be off, but the wiring (aka the tax law) is still live.

💬 Why It Feels Frustrating For a lot of workers, especially in Dallas–Fort Worth and other large metros, this can feel unfair. Seeing taxes come out of your check when headlines say “government shutdown” raises a simple question — “Where is that money even going?” The answer: those funds still flow into the U.S. Treasury to cover ongoing federal obligations, like Social Security benefits, debt payments, and essential operations that stay funded through other laws.

🔍 The Bigger Picture The Internal Revenue Code doesn’t automatically “turn off” with a shutdown. Congress would have to change the tax law itself to pause payroll deductions — and that hasn’t happened in modern history. Even during extended shutdowns, the IRS keeps automated systems running because failing to collect taxes would worsen the national deficit and stall key programs once funding resumes.

💡 What You Can Do Check your pay stub or payroll app to see your withholdings (usually labeled FIT, FICA, or MED).

or payroll app to see your withholdings (usually labeled FIT, FICA, or MED). If you’re self-employed, quarterly estimated taxes are still due on schedule.

are still due on schedule. Bookmark the IRS operations update page for service status and refund timelines.

Follow local DFW community orgs that share updates on how federal shutdowns affect regional programs and food assistance.

✨ Final Thought Shutdown or not, taxes remind us that government doesn’t stop overnight — it just pauses its people, not its policies. The systems keep collecting, because rebuilding takes steady flow, even when Congress stalls. 🕊️

Written for community clarity and awareness — based on IRS statements, U.S. Code Title 26, and verified federal operation reports. Updated November 2025.