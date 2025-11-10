Listen Live
Fatal Condo Fire in Far North Dallas

One person has died after a fire broke out overnight at the Willow Greene Condos in far north Dallas. Firefighters battled heavy flames and smoke as investigators work to determine the cause.

Published on November 10, 2025

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Around midnight Monday, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to reports of a fire at the Willow Greene Condos in the 17400 block of Meandering Way in far north Dallas.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor and roof of the apartment building. Additional crews were called to assist, along with arson and homicide investigators which is a standard procedure when a fatality occurs in a fire.

When responders entered the unit, they discovered one person inside. The individual was transported to a nearby hospital but later died.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s identity or information on the number of units affected. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

