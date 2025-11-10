Fatal Condo Fire in Far North Dallas

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Around midnight Monday, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to reports of a fire at the Willow Greene Condos in the 17400 block of Meandering Way in far north Dallas.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor and roof of the apartment building. Additional crews were called to assist, along with arson and homicide investigators which is a standard procedure when a fatality occurs in a fire.

When responders entered the unit, they discovered one person inside. The individual was transported to a nearby hospital but later died.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s identity or information on the number of units affected. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.