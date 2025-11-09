From Backup to Breakthrough: Celebrating Durand Bernarr

Independent R&B artist Grammy spotlight goes to Durand Bernarr! I’ve known Durand Bernarr for over a decade — met him in L.A. at The Juice Joint some 11 years ago. And now he’s my first friend/brother to be nominated as a lead artist for a Grammy! We toured together with Erykah Badu, rocked stages, shared meals, and shared dreams. As his brother — in spirit, in hustle, in journey — I’m proud to say: this moment is his. We’re all watching.

What are the Nominations?

Durand has long been the quiet force behind others. He’s lent his voice as a background singer, cooled in obscurity while the lights shined elsewhere. But no more. The time has come for him to take the spotlight he earned. His recent nominations for the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Best Progressive R&B Album, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Traditional Performance mark not a culmination—but a launch. Wikipedia

What makes this so right isn’t just the nominations. It’s the journey. Growing up in Cleveland, immersed in sound from both sides—his father an engineer, his mother a vocal coach. The grind of being independent, of waiting for the call, of believing when no one else did. The tour with Erykah, the nights in L.A., the countless sessions where he lent his voice so others could shine. All of it building toward this.

Get to know Durand Bernarr

Durand’s music reflects every bit of that: the depth of soul, the earthiness of funk, the daring of avant-R&B. He doesn’t just sing — he feels, he inhabits each note. And now the world is starting to catch up.

As his brother in the journey, I want him to know how much this matters. To the young black kids I talk to, to the creatives grinding long past their chance, to the voices that’ve been backgrounded too many times: Durand is proof that you can step up. You can be that main character you always felt you were.

In Conclusion

Durand, your name is getting called. This is your moment. And we’re right here cheering, from the front row to the back room, from the Juice Joint in L.A. to the stage where you’ll shine. You deserve this. The flowers are yours.