Fall Mode: DFW Gets a Cold Wake-Up Call This Weekend

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX — Alright, DFW — the sunshine’s been on full blast, but Mother Nature’s changing the vibe this weekend, and we gotta get ready. What started off as textbook November warmth is about to flip into “bundle up” mode. Here’s how it’s going down — and what you can do to make the most of the cooler temps.





The Shift: From Warm to Winterish





Today through Saturday: We’re still riding high with highs in the low 80s. Perfect for late-game BBQs, park hangs, or hitting up a patio.

Sunday: Temperature drops hard. Highs probably around the low 60s, lows dropping into the 30s. Breezy. Crisp. Yes, it’s real.

Monday into early next week: It’ll feel like winter for a minute — highs in the 50s, lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Then it bounces back toward 70s by mid-week.







How to Prepare





Pull out the layers: Start with a light jacket Friday night or Saturday evening. But by Sunday? You’re gonna need a heavier coat, maybe a knit or hoodie underneath.

Check your home setup: Is your heater ready? Got blankets? Clear the vents, switch filters if needed — when that cold hits, you want comfort, not surprise.

Car check: Wipers, tires, wiper fluid — colder temps plus morning frost/evening chill = make sure your ride is ready.

Outdoor plans? Move them earlier: Sunday afternoon is going to be the cutoff for comfortable outdoor temps. After dark? It’s game over unless you got fire pits or hot cocoa in hand.

Protect your skin: Dry air coming. Moisturizer, water — keep your skin from feeling like the Sahara.







Things to Do in the Cooler Weather Around the Metroplex





Hit a rooftop or patio early Saturday: Before the drop, soak up one more sunny warm evening.

Explore the outdoors Sunday morning: The cold air means clarity. Try a walk/run at Fort Worth Botanic Garden or White Rock Lake — nice and quiet, crisp air, leaves starting to show color.

Visit an indoor market or brew-pub Monday: With chill in the air, find a local spot like Klyde Warren Park or an East Dallas brew-garden and get cozy inside.

Fire & football night: Whether it’s backyard or a local sports bar, Sunday night is perfect for fire pits, blankets, your favorite team on TV, and comfort food.

Cultural outing mid-week: With temps headed back up later in the week, plan a museum visit or gallery stroll — less heat, more comfort.







Final Word





The heat wave’s ending, fall is showing up for real, and DFW is about to feel it. That’s not a bad thing — it’s a shift. It’s weather that asks you to slow down, layer up, enjoy indoor/outdoor transitions.





This weekend’s pivot gives you options: one last warm-up, then full chill mode. Prepare now, plan smart, and ride out the move into colder temps like you own it.





Stay warm. Stay ready.



Written by JuugMasterJay

Catch me inside The Red Room, Saturdays 7 PM on 97.9 The Beat.

IG: @JuugMasterJay