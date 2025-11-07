Listen Live

Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dies At 24
News

Navigating DFW Skies: Flight Updates and Changes

Navigating DFW Skies: What Flyers Need to Know Before Takeoff

From airport logistics to in-flight considerations, here's what Dallas-in/outbound flyers should know before takeoff.

Published on November 7, 2025

We’ve got the scoop on what’s happening at the airport, and the main vibe is: check that flight status before you go!

DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field are experiencing some shake-ups today, not because of weather, but due to a big, national-level situation. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has mandated that 40 high-volume airports, including ours, need to reduce air traffic by 10%. Why? Ongoing air traffic controller staffing shortages related to the government shutdown are the issue.

The DFW Lowdown for Today

Here’s what you need to know to navigate the day smoothly:

  • Expect Disruptions: The 10% flight cut means about 200 flights that usually run daily at DFW won’t be today. This could mean delays or cancellations.
  • Your Action Plan: The number one piece of advice from DFW officials and airlines is simple: Check your flight status directly with your airline before you even leave the house.
  • Airlines Are Reaching Out: Major carriers like American Airlines and Southwest are working hard to contact affected passengers right now. If your flight is canceled, they are offering options to rebook without a fee or get a refund.
  • Extra Time Needed: Even if your flight is on time, plan to arrive a little earlier than usual. The security lines might be a bit longer as everyone adjusts.

Our Friendly Advice:

  • Stay in the Loop: Use your airline’s app for the fastest updates. Turn on those notifications!
  • Be Patient: Everyone’s doing their best to get you where you need to go safely. A little patience goes a long way.
