Massive Brawl Erupts at Texas Bass Pro Shop Grand Opening

Yo, it went down at Bass Pro Shops in Odessa, Texas this past Saturday — right in the middle of the store’s grand opening weekend. What started as a simple argument over a restroom line blew up into a full-on multi-person fight.

Police got the call just before 3 p.m. at the East Highway 191 location. The fight kicked off between two dudes in line, and somehow, other shoppers got pulled in. In the end, only the two original instigators walked away with minor injuries — no hospital trips needed.

Here’s the kicker: nobody got arrested. Everyone involved declined to press charges. But Bass Pro wasn’t playing — the two men who started it were banned from the store and got hit with criminal trespass warnings.