21 Savage Earns Rare RIAA Milestones with 13 New Certifications
21 Savage just quietly bossed up again. The Atlanta giant secured 13 new RIAA gold and platinum certifications, officially pushing his career total past 90 million certified units — a milestone that cements him as one of hip-hop’s biggest forces, both in the streets and on the charts.
This latest batch of plaques is a flex across every era of his catalog. “Runnin” and “X” now sit at 5× Platinum, while “No Heart,” “Mr. Right Now,” and “Redrum” keep stacking with multi-platinum runs. Deep-cut joints like “ASMR” and his recent album American Dream also earned new certifications, showing Savage’s reach goes beyond singles — fans are streaming the entire catalog.
And that’s the difference — 21 doesn’t just drop records, he builds worlds. From Savage Mode to american dream, every project hits a different pocket, giving him a rare kind of staying power.
New RIAA Certifications:
|Song
|RIAA Level
|Runnin
|5× Platinum
|X
|5× Platinum
|No Heart
|4× Platinum
|Mr. Right Now
|3× Platinum
|Redrum
|3× Platinum
|can’t leave without it
|3× Platinum
|Savage Mode II
|2× Platinum
|ASMR
|1× Platinum
|American Dream
|1× Platinum
|Savage Mode
|Gold
|No Advance
|Gold
|Said N Done
|Gold
|Dangerous
|Gold
For context — 90 million units is elite territory. 21’s now sitting right behind Cardi B (94.5M) and ahead of Nicki Minaj (77.5M), putting him within striking distance of hip-hop’s nine-figure club. Only a handful of artists — Drake, Eminem, Kanye, Travis Scott, Wayne, and Future — have ever hit that level.
Top Certified Hip-Hop Artists (RIAA units):
- Drake – 339M
- Eminem – 235.5M
- Kanye West – 224.5M
- Travis Scott – 175.5M
- Lil Wayne – 141M
- Future – 140M
- J. Cole – 118M
- Jay-Z – 117.5M
- Juice WRLD – 116.5M
- Lil Baby – 114M
- Lil Uzi Vert – 102M
- NBA YoungBoy – 101.5M
- XXXTentacion – 98M
- Cardi B – 94.5M
- 21 Savage – 90M
- Nicki Minaj – 77.5M
- Polo G – 77M
- Lil Durk – 70.5M
- Rod Wave – 70M
- Tyler, The Creator – 69.5M
Industry-wise, this is a major statement. 21 Savage’s catalog is performing like a greatest-hits collection in real time — streaming heavy, culturally sticky, and built for longevity. He’s pulling stadium numbers without chasing trends, and american dream still hasn’t peaked.
If the next rollout hits like the last few, 21 could cross 100 million RIAA units before mid-2026 — a level only the Mount Rushmore of this era sits on.
He told y’all once: “I’m on that slaughter gang sh*%, murder gang sh*%.”
Now the numbers match the talk.