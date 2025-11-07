21 Savage Earns Rare RIAA Milestones with 13 New Certifications

21 Savage just quietly bossed up again. The Atlanta giant secured 13 new RIAA gold and platinum certifications, officially pushing his career total past 90 million certified units — a milestone that cements him as one of hip-hop’s biggest forces, both in the streets and on the charts.

This latest batch of plaques is a flex across every era of his catalog. “Runnin” and “X” now sit at 5× Platinum, while “No Heart,” “Mr. Right Now,” and “Redrum” keep stacking with multi-platinum runs. Deep-cut joints like “ASMR” and his recent album American Dream also earned new certifications, showing Savage’s reach goes beyond singles — fans are streaming the entire catalog.

And that’s the difference — 21 doesn’t just drop records, he builds worlds. From Savage Mode to american dream, every project hits a different pocket, giving him a rare kind of staying power.

New RIAA Certifications:

Song RIAA Level Runnin 5× Platinum X 5× Platinum No Heart 4× Platinum Mr. Right Now 3× Platinum Redrum 3× Platinum can’t leave without it 3× Platinum Savage Mode II 2× Platinum ASMR 1× Platinum American Dream 1× Platinum Savage Mode Gold No Advance Gold Said N Done Gold Dangerous Gold

For context — 90 million units is elite territory. 21’s now sitting right behind Cardi B (94.5M) and ahead of Nicki Minaj (77.5M), putting him within striking distance of hip-hop’s nine-figure club. Only a handful of artists — Drake, Eminem, Kanye, Travis Scott, Wayne, and Future — have ever hit that level.

Top Certified Hip-Hop Artists (RIAA units):

Drake – 339M Eminem – 235.5M Kanye West – 224.5M Travis Scott – 175.5M Lil Wayne – 141M Future – 140M J. Cole – 118M Jay-Z – 117.5M Juice WRLD – 116.5M Lil Baby – 114M Lil Uzi Vert – 102M NBA YoungBoy – 101.5M XXXTentacion – 98M Cardi B – 94.5M 21 Savage – 90M Nicki Minaj – 77.5M Polo G – 77M Lil Durk – 70.5M Rod Wave – 70M Tyler, The Creator – 69.5M

Industry-wise, this is a major statement. 21 Savage’s catalog is performing like a greatest-hits collection in real time — streaming heavy, culturally sticky, and built for longevity. He’s pulling stadium numbers without chasing trends, and american dream still hasn’t peaked.

If the next rollout hits like the last few, 21 could cross 100 million RIAA units before mid-2026 — a level only the Mount Rushmore of this era sits on.

He told y’all once: “I’m on that slaughter gang sh*%, murder gang sh*%.”

Now the numbers match the talk.