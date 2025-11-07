Listen Live

Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dies At 24
Entertainment

21 Savage Earns Rare RIAA Milestones Today

21 Savage Earns Rare RIAA Milestones with 13 New Certifications

Multiplatinum artist 21 Savage reaches new heights with 13 fresh RIAA milestones, solidifying his position as a dominant force in rap.

Published on November 6, 2025

21 Savage just quietly bossed up again. The Atlanta giant secured 13 new RIAA gold and platinum certifications, officially pushing his career total past 90 million certified units — a milestone that cements him as one of hip-hop’s biggest forces, both in the streets and on the charts.

This latest batch of plaques is a flex across every era of his catalog. “Runnin” and “X” now sit at 5× Platinum, while “No Heart,” “Mr. Right Now,” and “Redrum” keep stacking with multi-platinum runs. Deep-cut joints like “ASMR” and his recent album American Dream also earned new certifications, showing Savage’s reach goes beyond singles — fans are streaming the entire catalog.

And that’s the difference — 21 doesn’t just drop records, he builds worlds. From Savage Mode to american dream, every project hits a different pocket, giving him a rare kind of staying power.

New RIAA Certifications:

SongRIAA Level
Runnin5× Platinum
X5× Platinum
No Heart4× Platinum
Mr. Right Now3× Platinum
Redrum3× Platinum
can’t leave without it3× Platinum
Savage Mode II2× Platinum
ASMR1× Platinum
American Dream1× Platinum
Savage ModeGold
No AdvanceGold
Said N DoneGold
DangerousGold

For context — 90 million units is elite territory. 21’s now sitting right behind Cardi B (94.5M) and ahead of Nicki Minaj (77.5M), putting him within striking distance of hip-hop’s nine-figure club. Only a handful of artists — Drake, Eminem, Kanye, Travis Scott, Wayne, and Future — have ever hit that level.

Top Certified Hip-Hop Artists (RIAA units):

  1. Drake – 339M
  2. Eminem – 235.5M
  3. Kanye West – 224.5M
  4. Travis Scott – 175.5M
  5. Lil Wayne – 141M
  6. Future – 140M
  7. J. Cole – 118M
  8. Jay-Z – 117.5M
  9. Juice WRLD – 116.5M
  10. Lil Baby – 114M
  11. Lil Uzi Vert – 102M
  12. NBA YoungBoy – 101.5M
  13. XXXTentacion – 98M
  14. Cardi B – 94.5M
  15. 21 Savage – 90M
  16. Nicki Minaj – 77.5M
  17. Polo G – 77M
  18. Lil Durk – 70.5M
  19. Rod Wave – 70M
  20. Tyler, The Creator – 69.5M

Industry-wise, this is a major statement. 21 Savage’s catalog is performing like a greatest-hits collection in real time — streaming heavy, culturally sticky, and built for longevity. He’s pulling stadium numbers without chasing trends, and american dream still hasn’t peaked.

If the next rollout hits like the last few, 21 could cross 100 million RIAA units before mid-2026 — a level only the Mount Rushmore of this era sits on.

He told y’all once: “I’m on that slaughter gang sh*%, murder gang sh*%.”
Now the numbers match the talk.

