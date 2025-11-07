Art of the Ages: Preserving Black Brilliance Through Time

This month, Dallas gets a front-row seat to history in motion. Art of the Ages — a month-long exhibit at The Epiphany Gallery in Garland — is putting the spotlight on more than a century of Black creativity, culture, and innovation. Running November 3 through November 30, the exhibit showcases rare works and artifacts from The Black Canon Collection, dating all the way from the 1910s to the 1990s.

It’s more than an exhibit — it’s a movement to preserve Black artistry before it’s lost to time. As Ali Wheeler, co-founder of The Black Canon, told me, “The same things they were doing 100 years ago or 50 years ago, the artist nowadays—it’s so important to preserve their work and bring that forward for the people in the future.”

That mission comes alive at the Art of the Ages Fundraising Reception on Saturday, November 8 (5–9PM), featuring a curated art showcase, panel discussions, a silent auction, signature cocktails, and live music. I’ll be moderating a conversation with some incredible minds — including filmmaker Cristian Kaigler, abstract artist AiFred, and visionary creative Lioness TeLaine — as we dig into the legacy and future of Black art.

This night is for the culture, for the community, and for everyone who believes that Black art is worth preserving.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now at The Black Canon website.

