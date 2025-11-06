Antonio Brown In Custody For Attempted Murder

Source: (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) / (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is once again at the centre of a serious legal drama. Authorities in the U.S. have taken him into custody to face a felony charge of attempted murder. Here is what we know so far about the case, his background, and what may lie ahead.



The charge stems from an incident on May 16, 2025, at a celebrity boxing event in Miami, Florida. According to police reports and court documents:

After the event in the Little River area of Miami, an altercation broke out involving Brown and another man. Video evidence reportedly shows Brown engaged in a fight, then allegedly taking a handgun from a security guard and firing at the other individual. The alleged victim, Zul‑Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, claimed he was grazed in the neck. Witnesses reportedly identified Brown as the one who fired the shots. A warrant for Brown’s arrest was signed in June 2025 by a Miami-Dade judge, charging him with attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Brown has claimed — via his social media posts — that he was “jumped by multiple individuals” who attempted to steal his jewelry and physically harm him. He denied shooting at anyone, contending he was acting in self-defense.



Although the warrant was issued in June, Brown did not turn himself in. According to reports, he had travelled to Dubai and remained abroad for several months. On November 6, 2025, U.S. Marshals extradited Brown from Dubai back to the United States. He arrived in the New York /New Jersey region and was taken into custody in New Jersey. His case will be transferred to Florida to face formal processing.



Brown, 37, enjoyed a widely-successful NFL career, most notably with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010–18) and concluding stints with other teams. He earned seven Pro Bowl selections and multiple All-Pro honors. However, off the field his history has been marred by legal troubles: arrests, child-support issues, and allegations of misconduct.



If convicted of attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon, Brown faces substantial prison time — reports suggest up to 15 years.



Video evidence appears to be central.

Brown’s claim of self-defense may be pivotal.

The extradition from Dubai underscores the seriousness and international dimension of the matter. As a public figure and former athlete, scrutiny will be intense.



Beyond the legal stakes for Brown personally, the case highlights wider issues: The responsibilities of high-profile athletes off the field. The role of social media in shaping public perception of violent incidents. Cross-border law enforcement and extradition in high-profile cases. The intersections of celebrity, sport, and criminal justice.