Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dies At 24
The Dallas Cowboys are mourning the tragic loss of 24-year-old defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who passed away on November 6th

Published on November 6, 2025

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

The Dallas Cowboys are mourning the loss of 24-year-old defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who tragically passed away the morning of November 6th. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and family member.


The Dallas Cowboys gave a statement saying, “It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend, Catalina, and his family.”


Former Cowboys defensive coordinator/coach Mike Zimmer says
“He was a great person, eager to learn, and wanted to be great. He didn’t take any crap from anyone on the field. He studied hard and loved playing the game. My last conversation with him was Keep being you, you’re going to have a great career.”


The Texas Department of Public Safety says Marshawn was found dead on November 5th, around 10 pm. It’s reported that troopers attempted to stop him for a traffic violation on the northbound lanes of the North Dallas Tollway near Keller Springs Boulevard, but Marshawn refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit with the DPS trooper. However, the pursuit was terminated when the trooper lost sight of the Marshawns’ vehicle, which was later located and had been abandoned, seemingly to have been involved in a crash on the southbound lanes of Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway.

DPS troopers and aircraft, along with Frisco PD, searched the area and found 24-year-old Marshawn Kneeland dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound
Our deepest condolences go out to Kneeland’s family and friends during this tragic time.


The investigation remains ongoing.

