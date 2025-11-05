Listen Live
Sports

Cowboys Flip the Script — Big Deadline Trades for Williams & Wilson

Cowboys Flip the Script — Big Deadline Trades for Williams & Wilson

The Cowboys made major deadline moves, landing DT Quinnen Williams and LB Logan Wilson in bold trades that could reshape their defense midseason.

Published on November 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dallas Cowboys
Source: N/A / n/a

FRISCO, TX — The Dallas Cowboys didn’t sit back when the trade deadline arrived — they charged into the fray. Yesterday, they pulled off two major moves that have everyone in Cowboys Nation talking: acquiring defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the Jets and linebacker Logan Wilson from the Bengals.


The Williams deal came with serious cost: a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-rounder, and former Cowboys first-round DT Mazi Smith heading to New York.  The Wilson deal? A lower-key price — but still a veteran upgrade in the linebacking corps.  



Why the Moves Matter


The Cowboys defense has been a problem — ranked near the bottom in yards allowed. The front office recognized that.
Getting Williams means a disruptive interior presence who can collapse pockets and make offensive tackles sweat. He takes heat off other defenders.
Wilson brings leadership, run-defense chops, and stability to a unit that’s been inconsistent.
These moves send a message: Dallas isn’t just playing for next year — they’re playing for now.


But It’s Not All Solved


Even with the baggage these trades bring — the surrendered picks, the guilt of giving up Smith, the questions about scheme fit — the Cowboys still have to make it work. Analysts are split: some call the trades bold and necessary, others say Dallas “overpaid” for their desperation.  


There’s also the issue of timing. Acquiring talent is one thing — integrating it mid-season is another. Will Williams and Wilson hit the ground ready? Will the defense transform overnight? Fans will be watching.



Bottom Line


Jerry Jones and the Cowboys shook up the roster. The trades for Williams and Wilson changed the defensive ceiling — but also raised the stakes


If this is about saving the season, the window just got open a bit wider. But the clock is still ticking.

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Copied Retroid's Flow, Bar-For-Bar: Soulja Boy Called Out For Ripping Off Pocket Flip 2 With His SouljaGame Flip Handheld Gaming Console

Hip-Hop Wired
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards

Almost That Time: What’s Next For Blueface After His Release?

Hip-Hop Wired

Convicted Felon Tory Lanez Ordered To Be Deposed Again In Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Suit

Hip-Hop Wired
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Nicki Minaj Gets Political: Trump Praise Creates An Internal Barb War

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
78 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

News

14 Current And Former Mississippi Cops Federally Indicted For Allegedly Taking Bribes From Drug Traffickers

News

TMZ Confirms Trump Considering Diddy Commutation After White House Denial

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

18 Items
Entertainment

From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close