Long TSA Lines Await Houston Travelers at Bush & Hobby Airports

Source: Passengers line up for security screening in Terminal C at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Houston. The impact of the government shutdown, at the time, forced closure of a security checkpoint to Terminal B due to low staffing. Passengers had to be screened at Terminal C and take a train to Terminal B for their flights. Houston Airport System spokesman Bill Begley said “staffing issues” for the decision Transportation Security Administration made at 3:30 p.m. to close the checkpoint for the day. (Brett Comer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

HOUSTON — Following a weekend that saw lines for TSA checkpoints extend beyond the inside of an airport, Houston Airports is advising travelers flying out of George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby airports to arrive well ahead of their scheduled flights. Delays are expected to continue until further notice, according to ABC13.

The long lines to reach the TSA security checkpoints is another symptom of the government shutdown, which started at midnight on Oct. 1.

This issue isn’t just localized to Houston, according to Houston Airports, as TSA staffing has been affected nationwide. Many employed by the TSA have stopped coming to work without being paid.

At Hobby, TSA wait times have extended to over an hour, due to fewer open screening lanes. At Bush, wait times have reportedly skyrocketed to over three hours.

United Airlines has reportedly advised passengers traveling on their flights to drop their luggage off at Bush’s terminal C, and then either walk or take the subway to reach terminal E.

In addition to staff shortages with TSA, air traffic controllers are also going unpaid, leading to many staffing shortages on their end too. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said that these staffing shortages at airports will only get worse, according to CNN.

