VickyJ Halloween Madness Recap In Dallas

This Halloweeen week was one for the books! I kicked things off last Tuesday night at the viral Shadows Forest in Arlington TX – you know, that spooky spot everyone’s been talking about on TikTok-and it definitely lived up to the hype. Then NBA Youngboy MASA Tour Thursday night the energy was absolutely wild. The YN’s loveeee NBA he brought everyone out from Big X the plug to people aunties like me lol. You know the saying Bad b*** then immediately after a MOM lol, I switched into full mom mode for tirck-or-treating with my daughter- she made the cutest little Dallas Cowboy cheerleader, and I dressed up as the ref (because somebody had to call the plays)!

My Halloween this year was a fun, crazy, and unforgettable full of music, memories, and mom moments. 💕