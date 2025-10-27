Listen Live
🌟 Star Gazing Spotlight: KV from Rock Island to the Metroplex!

KV Big Pressure interview on The Beat Invasion 97.9 The Beat

Published on October 26, 2025

When Spaceboifresh says “we only bring the brightest stars to the galaxy,” this is exactly what he means. Straight outta Rock Island, Illinois and now repping Texas, KV (@iamthereal_kv) is putting the pressure on the whole scene — literally.

Her new single “Big Pressure”, which premiered exclusively on The Beat Invasion (97.9 The Beat), is everything the title says it is: bold, confident, and full of raw energy. KV brought that same fire to my “Got It or Not It?!” artist competition, where she not only performed but won the night — proving she’s a real problem in this music game.

What makes KV stand out is more than her sound — it’s her presence and hunger to learn. She’s a student of the craft, constantly studying, improving, and exploring every lane the music business has to offer. From her songwriting to her stage performance, she’s building her foundation the right way — with intention, passion, and persistence.

Now, she’s here sitting down with me for an exclusive Star Gazing interview, sharing her story and giving y’all a front-row seat to her rise. You can feel it — KV isn’t just another artist… she’s next up.

Follow @therealkv and keep up with the movement, because the pressure she’s bringing is only getting bigger. You heard it first on The Beat Invasion with Spaceboifresh 🛸🔥

