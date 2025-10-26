Listen Live
Ari Fletcher Wonders Why Adults Attend Homecoming?

Ari Fletcher Wonders Why Grown Folks Attend Homecoming, Social Media Takes Her To School

It didn't take long for the schooling to begin. One person reminded her she was at FAMU homecoming in 2021.

October 26, 2025

Leon Bennett / Ari Fletcher

Ari Fletcher found herself fending off folks on social media after hitting send on another ridiculous thought that should have stayed inside her head.

 

Saturday, Fletcher hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to express her confusion about “grown folks” going to homecoming, since she thought it was only for the kids who attended the school. 

“Why are grown adults at college homecoming? Is that normal? I’m genuinely asking because I didn’t go to a big college that did stuff like that. But it seems so off. I thought that was for the kids in school event,” she wrote. 

It didn’t take long for the schooling to begin, with people explaining to her that homecoming was an event where alumni came back to the school to celebrate their alma mater.

“noooo it’s for alumni to come back too and show love, cook, and some alumni even give scholarships during this week to students and give back to the school in general,” one person wrote in response to Fletcher’s post.

Another person hit her with a strong “this you?” moment, reminding Fletcher that her “grown a**” went to FAMU’s homecoming a few years ago.

Instead of just accepting she was wrong about what she asked, Fletcher tried to tweet through the moment and clap back at folks who corrected her.

“Yall offended cause I made y’all feel old. I was just asking. Big and mad, literally,” she wrote.

Oh sis.

Ignorance is definitely bliss.

You can see more reactions below.

Ari Fletcher Wonders Why Grown Folks Attend Homecoming, Social Media Takes Her To School was originally published on hiphopwired.com

