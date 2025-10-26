Jerry Gotta Make A Move – Could Another Blockbuster Trade Happen Soon?

Source: N/A / n/a

Let’s keep it real — yeah, the Cowboys play Denver tomorrow, but that’s not what everybody’s talking about. The real buzz? Maxx Crosby.





Ever since the news broke that Dallas was sniffin’ around the Raiders about a potential trade, it’s like the actual game got pushed to the background. You’d think kickoff was happening in Jerry’s office instead of Mile High.





The Trade Talk That Took Over the Week





Cowboys Nation been on edge all week wondering if Jerry’s finally gonna pull the trigger. He got all those draft picks sittin’ from the Micah Parsons deal, and everybody’s thinking the same thing — what’s the point of stacking picks if you ain’t gonna use ‘em?





And here’s the thing — even if the Cowboys did make the move tonight, Crosby couldn’t even suit up tomorrow. Paperwork, physicals, travel… that’s a next-week type of deal. So this isn’t about Sunday’s matchup. It’s about how serious Jerry is about fixing what he broke when he traded away his best defensive player.





A Trade Bigger Than a Game





Don’t get me wrong — beating Denver would be nice. But this whole week, the conversations haven’t been about coverages or play calls. It’s been about one question: “Is Jerry really about to do this?”





Fans aren’t even debating the Broncos — they’re debating if Maxx Crosby in a Cowboys jersey is a dream or destiny. You can feel it on social media, at the barbershops, in the group chats. Everybody’s tuned in for the trade, not the game.





Bottom Line





The Cowboys hit the field tomorrow, but the front office got the spotlight. The Parsons trade gave Jerry leverage, but now the fans wanna see receipts.





The game’s cool… but let’s be honest — all eyes are on the deal.

If Jerry Jones pulls this off, nobody’s gonna care what the score is in Denver.





Make the trade, Jerry. Cowboys Nation tired of waiting.

Written by JuugMasterJay

Catch me inside The Red Room, Saturdays 7PM on 97.9 The Beat.

IG: @JuugMasterJay