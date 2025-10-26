Listen Live
Sports

Jerry Gotta Make A Move – Could Another Blockbuster Trade Happen Soon?

The Cowboys play Denver tomorrow, but all the talk is about Jerry Jones and the Maxx Crosby trade rumors that have taken over the week.

Published on October 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dallas Cowboys
Source: N/A / n/a

Let’s keep it real — yeah, the Cowboys play Denver tomorrow, but that’s not what everybody’s talking about. The real buzz? Maxx Crosby.


Ever since the news broke that Dallas was sniffin’ around the Raiders about a potential trade, it’s like the actual game got pushed to the background. You’d think kickoff was happening in Jerry’s office instead of Mile High.


The Trade Talk That Took Over the Week


Cowboys Nation been on edge all week wondering if Jerry’s finally gonna pull the trigger. He got all those draft picks sittin’ from the Micah Parsons deal, and everybody’s thinking the same thing — what’s the point of stacking picks if you ain’t gonna use ‘em?


And here’s the thing — even if the Cowboys did make the move tonight, Crosby couldn’t even suit up tomorrow. Paperwork, physicals, travel… that’s a next-week type of deal. So this isn’t about Sunday’s matchup. It’s about how serious Jerry is about fixing what he broke when he traded away his best defensive player.


A Trade Bigger Than a Game


Don’t get me wrong — beating Denver would be nice. But this whole week, the conversations haven’t been about coverages or play calls. It’s been about one question: “Is Jerry really about to do this?”


Fans aren’t even debating the Broncos — they’re debating if Maxx Crosby in a Cowboys jersey is a dream or destiny. You can feel it on social media, at the barbershops, in the group chats. Everybody’s tuned in for the trade, not the game.


Bottom Line


The Cowboys hit the field tomorrow, but the front office got the spotlight. The Parsons trade gave Jerry leverage, but now the fans wanna see receipts.


The game’s cool… but let’s be honest — all eyes are on the deal.
If Jerry Jones pulls this off, nobody’s gonna care what the score is in Denver.


Make the trade, Jerry. Cowboys Nation tired of waiting.

Written by JuugMasterJay

Catch me inside The Red Room, Saturdays 7PM on 97.9 The Beat.

 IG: @JuugMasterJay

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Hip-Hop Wired
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three

Rapper Ghetts Arrested & Held After Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 ForbesBLK Summit

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Rep. Jasmine Crockett Critiques

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023

Shaquille O'Neal's Custom 2025 Range Rover Stolen In "Highly Coordinated Criminal Scheme"

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Cash money verzuz No limit
Pop Culture

Cash Money And No Limit Face Off In Epic Verzuz Battle

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

School photo
News

Lake Highlands Teen Stabbed Breaking Up Bus Fight

Contests

Register To Win Tickets To See Gunna Wun World Tour

Entertainment

From Snowfall to Stardom: Gail Bean’s Glow-Up

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close