Black On The Block Returns To Dallas

Source: Art Wager / Getty

✕

Black on the Block is back and bigger than ever. This organization founded in 2021 by two sisters is set to take over the city of Dallas this Sunday, October 26, which also happens to be their biggest market yet. this year you can expect to see over 200 vendors, 40 food trucks, performances, culture and so much more. This all-ages celebration is more than a marketplace it’s a movement built around circulating the Black dollar and uplifting Black-owned businesses.

Black on the Block started as a small monthly event in Los Angeles, designed to spotlight and support Black entrepreneurs. What began with just 80 vendors drawing over 1,000 attendees to their very first event around Juneteenth. What was meant to be a one-time pop-up became a nationwide tour that now stops in cities across the country, including Dallas twice a year.

The mission behind Black on the Block is simple but powerful: to create a safe space to celebrate Black culture, entrepreneurship, and community. It’s a place where creativity meets commerce. One vendor shared that he made $14,000 in a single day being a vendor at a Black on the Block which is more than he typically earns in a month. That kind of success speaks directly to the event’s purpose: to help small businesses grow and reach the next level.

Love Lifestyle? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

What does it take to be part of this movement? The organizers prioritize brands that create their own items, products that reflect authenticity, craftsmanship, and quality.

This fall’s edition of black on the block will take place in Lot Q, featuring bigger space for bigger crowds and an even stronger community.

As one of the founders put it, “We want people to walk away seeing the potential in themselves, in their businesses, and in our community. This is about connection, culture, and progress an elevated cookout.”

With sold-out crowds and nonstop buzz, Black on the Block Fall 2025 is more than just an event it’s a cultural experience that continues to empower and inspire.

Be sure to check out the full interview below and join the celebration this Sunday, October 26. Come shop, connect, and be part of a growing legacy!