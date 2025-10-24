Listen Live
The People Wanna Know: Ask B.Simone

Ask your favorite artists or celebrity anything with 97.9 The Beat’s 'The People Wanna Know.'

Published on October 24, 2025

5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Have you ever thought about what it would be like to ask your favorite artist or celebrity anything you wanted to know?

About them, their music, their lifestyle, their relationships, or even how they feel about certain topics?

Well, now you can!

97.9 The Beat presents “The People Wanna Know.”

 This is your chance to get up close and personal with your favorite artists and celebrities you love. Fans can submit their questions directly through the dedicated post on Instagram.

When the guest comes into the studio, they’ll pick questions from the comment section and answer them in this new segment. BUT you have to stay tuned to see and hear if your question gets answered.

It’s a new way for fans to connect with their favorite stars and hear the answers straight from them, unscripted and unfiltered.

On today’s episode, 97.9 The Beat is excited to welcome B. Simone 

This is your chance to ask them what you’ve always wanted to know, whether it’s about their music, their journey, what’s next for the group, or personal questions.

So don’t miss it!

Go to the dedicated post our Instagram page, drop your question in the comment section, and see if yours gets answered!

