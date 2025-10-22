Listen Live
News

TMZ Confirms Trump Considering Diddy Sentence Commutation

TMZ Confirms Trump Considering Diddy Commutation After White House Denial

Sources close to TMZ say that President Trump is close to commuting the sentence of Sean "Diddy" Combs, although the White House denied the claim.

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"Art for Life" Gala Honoring Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Hosted by Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons

Sean “Diddy” Combs was recently sentenced in his prostitution case and was hit with 50 months, which equates to four years and two months. Sources close to Diddy informed TMZ that President Donald Trump is considering commuting Diddy’s sentence, a claim the White House denies, but the outlet stood firmly by its earlier report in an update.

TMZ first reported Monday night (October 20) that a high-ranking White House official revealed to them that Trump mulled over commuting Combs’ sentence this week. Some of Trump’s aides are pushing for him not to commute the sentence, but conceded that the president “will do what he wants” in regards to the matter.

The White House Communications Office refuted TMZ’s report, prompting the outlet to immediately issue an update to its story.

From TMZ:

The White House Communications Office is saying our story is not true. We stand by our story. Our story is accurate.

So far, Diddy has been jailed for 13 months, and that time served could reduce his sentence to just two years. A commutation is not a pardon, just a reduction in sentencing.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

TMZ Confirms Trump Considering Diddy Commutation After White House Denial  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

New York Comic Con 2025 - Day 2

Post Malone Sued For Millions By Limo Driver Over Music Video

Hip-Hop Wired
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite Review: Worth Every Penny!

Hip-Hop Wired
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Keeps Spirit High In New Jail Voice Message

Hip-Hop Wired
Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

A police car that has its lights on with caution tape in the image
9 Items
Local DFW News

10 Dead In Separate Dallas-Fort Worth Shootings And Attacks

Immigration Activists Groups Hold Large March In Dallas
Politics

North Texas Turned Up for Democracy: Locals Join ‘No Kings’ Movement

Contests

Register to Win Tickets to See Pluto!

Rows of locked prison cells , Alcatraz, San Francisco, California.
News

Texas Corrections Officer Fired For Smuggling Chicken Wings To Inmate

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close