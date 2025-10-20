Listen Live
News

Lil Durk Keeps Spirit High In New Jail Voice Message

Lil Durk has been behind bars for about a year now, but it doesn’t sound like he’s letting it ruin his spirit.

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024
Source: Jackson State University / Getty

Lil Durk has been behind bars for about a year now, but it doesn’t sound like he’s letting it ruin his spirit.

His birthday (October 9th) just passed, and in an audio message, he has been speaking life and positivity amongst his close friends, “My father briefed me on what’s going on. I wanted to let y’all know that I’m proud of y’all for the sake of Allah. I love y’all. I’m doing better man.”

TRENDING: Lil Durk Linked To Second ‘Murder For Hire’ Conspiracy

Smurk also expresses grace and plans to bring unity when he is released, “We all got second chances and, you know, I just want to let y’all know that we with y’all one hundred percent. When I get out of here, InsAllah, I’ma leave back out. I want to go over there and see y’all and be with y’all. Get y’all brother all together. I love y’all.”

The “Voice” has been silent during his time in jail. He dropped his album, “Deep Thoughts” in March, with the lead single, “Can’t Hide It” featuring Jhené Aiko. Recently the Chicago rapper has teased a new snippet on social media. Where he went acapella, puring out his feelings. Captioning the post, “I don’t have all the words, but I’m thankful to still have a voice. Thankful for everyone who stood on love when things got heavy. I’m working on myself, working on peace, and hoping the city feels that too.”

SEE ALSO

Lil Durk Keeps Spirit High In New Jail Voice Message  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator On Cancel Train After Old Social Media Posts Surfaced

Hip-Hop Wired
Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Hip-Hop Wired

Instead of The Epstein Files, Donald Trump Releases Fellow Fraudster George Santos

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
Entertainment

Erykah Badu and D’Angelo: Connection That Started Before the Spotlight

News

NY Young Republicans Group Dissolved, Including Online Presence

Portrait of a young African woman eating, using tablet and enjoying music outdoors
DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair: FREE LUNCH

Local

Tony Evans Officially Restored To Ministry

Immigration Activists Groups Hold Large March In Dallas
Politics

North Texas Turned Up for Democracy: Locals Join ‘No Kings’ Movement

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close