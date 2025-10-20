North Texas Turned Up for Democracy: Locals Join ‘No Kings’ Movement

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

Across the country this weekend, millions hit the streets for the nationwide “No Kings” protest — a loud stand against what organizers call the growing “monarch mindset” of President Donald Trump.

Texas showed up and showed out. From Austin to the DFW Metroplex, crowds filled parks and downtown streets with signs reading “We the People” and “No Kings, No Tyrants.” Organizers say it was about power to the people — not one man.

In Dallas, estimates ranged from 3,000 to nearly 9,000 demonstrators, depending on who you ask. Fort Worth drew roughly 6,500, while Arlington, Plano, Frisco, and Garland saw smaller but steady crowds — all rallying in step with thousands across the nation.

Governor Greg Abbott prepped for the protests by deploying the Texas National Guard and extra DPS officers to the State Capitol in Austin, warning against potential unrest. But despite the political tension, the day stayed peaceful. Roughly 30,000 people packed the Capitol grounds with no reports of violence or property damage.

Organizers say that’s exactly the point — peaceful resistance with purpose. Many marchers wore shirts that read “No Crowns, Just Citizens” as a reminder that democracy, at its core, belongs to everyone.

“We don’t believe in kings,” one protester in Bastrop told CBS Austin. “We’ve got to defend our democracy.”

For Texans, Saturday’s message rang clear: this movement isn’t about party lines — it’s about keeping power where it started — with the people.

