Listen Live
Politics

North Texas Turned Up for Democracy: Locals Join ‘No Kings’ Movement

DFW came ready: peaceful, powerful, and fed up with anything that looks like a throne.

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Immigration Activists Groups Hold Large March In Dallas
Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

Across the country this weekend, millions hit the streets for the nationwide “No Kings” protest — a loud stand against what organizers call the growing “monarch mindset” of President Donald Trump.

Texas showed up and showed out. From Austin to the DFW Metroplex, crowds filled parks and downtown streets with signs reading “We the People” and “No Kings, No Tyrants.” Organizers say it was about power to the people — not one man.

In Dallas, estimates ranged from 3,000 to nearly 9,000 demonstrators, depending on who you ask. Fort Worth drew roughly 6,500, while Arlington, Plano, Frisco, and Garland saw smaller but steady crowds — all rallying in step with thousands across the nation.

Governor Greg Abbott prepped for the protests by deploying the Texas National Guard and extra DPS officers to the State Capitol in Austin, warning against potential unrest. But despite the political tension, the day stayed peaceful. Roughly 30,000 people packed the Capitol grounds with no reports of violence or property damage.

Organizers say that’s exactly the point — peaceful resistance with purpose. Many marchers wore shirts that read “No Crowns, Just Citizens” as a reminder that democracy, at its core, belongs to everyone.

“We don’t believe in kings,” one protester in Bastrop told CBS Austin. “We’ve got to defend our democracy.”

For Texans, Saturday’s message rang clear: this movement isn’t about party lines — it’s about keeping power where it started — with the people.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Dallas

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Hip-Hop Wired

Instead of The Epstein Files, Donald Trump Releases Fellow Fraudster George Santos

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy In Concert

NBA YoungBoy's Second Show In Atlanta Gets Clipped

Hip-Hop Wired
Congressional Lawmakers Continue Work On Funding Bill After Government Shuts Down

Obama Hater Mitch McConnell Falls After ICE Protester Run-In

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Immigration Activists Groups Hold Large March In Dallas
Politics

North Texas Turned Up for Democracy: Locals Join ‘No Kings’ Movement

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Scarrigan Farms Haunted Attraction
Entertainment

Spooktacular Scares: Top Haunted House Thrills in DFW

Entertainment

Monsters And Movies 2025

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close