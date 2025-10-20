🌟 STAR GAZING with Spaceboifresh 🌟

Meet Totts — The Storytelling Voice Out of Stop 6 🌟

When it comes to discovering untapped talent in the Metroplex, you already know Spaceboifresh got the radar locked in. Today we’re shining the light on one of Fort Worth’s most authentic voices — Totts — a true product of the city’s east-side hood known as Stop 6, the same soil that birthed Texas legend Twisted Black.

Totts represents that raw, real, and relatable energy that comes from growing up in the trenches but still dreaming bigger than your surroundings. Her new project, A Hood Classic, tells those stories in a way that feels cinematic — painting vivid pictures of love, loss, loyalty, and legacy. It’s more than music, it’s a journal straight out the neighborhood.

In her latest visual, Totts drops a freestyle over Twisted Black’s iconic hit “I’m a Fool With It” — paying homage to the OG while putting her own spin on it. That kind of storytelling and respect for hip-hop history is what makes her special. Full version on 979 Instagram! You heard it first here on 97.9 The Beat!

So if you’re looking for a new voice to believe in — one that carries the soul of Fort Worth, the heart of Stop 6, and the spirit of every dreamer tryna make it out — go stream Totts right now and tap in with her journey.

Because when Spaceboifresh co-signs an artist, you already know what time it is — DFW’s next star has arrived. 🛸💫