Yung Miami Accuses Tyla Of Stealing Her Song

Yung Miami publicly accuses Tyla of copying the creative work and intellectual property of her recent song release, setting off a dispute between the two female rappers.

Published on October 16, 2025

Looks like we got ourselves another social media standoff.

Yung Miami has publicly accused South African rising star Tyla of lifting her song — or at least the idea behind it. The City Girls rapper claims that she once played her unreleased track “Take Me to Chanel” for Tyla, only for Tyla to drop her own version titled “Chanel.” 

Over on X, Yung Miami wrote:

“This girl really ran off with my song and ion know how to feel about it mind you I played this song for this girl” 

She later added, “B__ I’m… confused!” and reiterated that she considers the song to be hers. 

Meanwhile, Tyla hasn’t directly responded to the accusations. She’s continuing to tease “Chanel”’s release, set for October 24, with cover art and snippet drops. 

