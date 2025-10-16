Yung Miami Accuses Tyla Of Stealing Her Song

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Looks like we got ourselves another social media standoff.

Yung Miami has publicly accused South African rising star Tyla of lifting her song — or at least the idea behind it. The City Girls rapper claims that she once played her unreleased track “Take Me to Chanel” for Tyla, only for Tyla to drop her own version titled “Chanel.”

Over on X, Yung Miami wrote:

“This girl really ran off with my song and ion know how to feel about it mind you I played this song for this girl”

She later added, “B__ I’m… confused!” and reiterated that she considers the song to be hers.

Meanwhile, Tyla hasn’t directly responded to the accusations. She’s continuing to tease “Chanel”’s release, set for October 24, with cover art and snippet drops.

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty