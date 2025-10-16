Listen Live
Mavs Cook the Lakers 121–94 to Wrap Preseason

Dallas said “we up” — blew out the Lakers, locked in the coach, and got the city hyped.

Published on October 16, 2025

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers
Source: Candice Ward / Getty

The Dallas Mavericks didn’t just win — they showed out last night, blowing past the Lakers 121–94 to close out the preseason. Luka Dončić’s old squad looked sharp from start to finish, locking in defensively and showing off clean ball movement. The Mavs had energy on both ends — the kind that says this season’s going to hit different. After the game, he took time to greet his former Dallas teammates, sharing hugs and smiles on the court. Dončić, who once defined the Mavericks’ future, admitted before tip-off that facing his old team still hits him emotionally.

And courtside? It was a whole scene. Megan Thee Stallion pulled up to support her man Klay Thompson, who’s bringing that veteran splash to the Mavs this year. It’s not every day you see one of Houston’s biggest stars cheering on a Dallas squad — but love crosses rival lines.

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers
Source: Candice Ward / Getty

Off the court, head coach Jason Kidd just signed a multi-year extension, locking in his leadership as the Mavs aim for stability and growth. Kyrie Irving appears to be working his way back from the ACL tear that ended his season last March, and fans are hopeful to see him back on the floor soon. Daniel Gafford is also on track to be a key piece this season after missing 25 games last year, adding size and energy inside.

And in true Dallas fashion, there’s talk of a bigger stage coming soon. The team’s scoping out options for a new arena, possibly inside the $3.7 billion Convention Center revamp or up north at Valley View Center.

Next stop? Opening night, October 22, right here at home against the San Antonio Spurs. The vibes are up, the roster’s locked, and if last night’s performance is any clue — the Mavs might just be ready to run the table.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

