Kim Kardashian Says Kanye Hasn’t Reached Out To Their Kids In Months

Kim Kardashian is once again opening up about life as a single mom — and this time, she’s keeping it all the way real about her relationship with Kanye West.

According to recent reports, Kim revealed that Kanye hasn’t reached out or checked in with their four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — in several months. The SKIMS founder didn’t hold back when she spoke about the emotional toll it’s taken on both her and the kids.

“Sometimes, I’m doing everything I can to make sure they still feel that connection with their dad,” Kim allegedly shared. “But it gets hard when there’s no effort coming from the other side.”

The once power couple — who finalized their divorce in 2022 — have had their fair share of public ups and downs, from custody battles to Kanye’s unpredictable outbursts on social media. While Kim has repeatedly stated she wants to maintain a peaceful co-parenting relationship, it seems like the rapper’s absence is starting to weigh heavy.

Sources close to the reality star say Kim has been focused on keeping things stable at home, especially for North, who’s growing up fast and already noticing her father’s distance. “Kim’s doing her best to shield the kids,” the insider added. “She doesn’t want them to feel abandoned.”

Meanwhile, Kanye has been keeping a low profile overseas with his new wife, Bianca Censori, working on fashion projects and reportedly living a more private life. But for Kim, it’s all about being present for her children.

At the end of the day, Kim says she’s not looking for sympathy — just honesty. “Parenting is tough,” she said, “but showing up matters.”

It’s clear that behind all the fame, filters, and luxury, Kim’s still just a mom doing her best to hold it all together — even when one half of the team goes missing.