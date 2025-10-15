Listen Live
News

Trump Tried to Post Up in Chicago — Texas Stepped Back

After a viral photo went left, Texas pulled National Guard troops from Trump’s Chicago mission amid backlash and legal blowback.

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

National Guard Arrives At Army Reserve Training Center South Of Chicago

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Donald Trump’s latest “law and order” stunt just backfired — this time in Chicago.

The president ordered about 300 National Guard troops, including 200 from Texas, to head to the Windy City after immigration protests near detention centers. Trump framed it as a mission to restore order, but critics — including Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker — called it exactly what it looked like: a manufactured crisis.

A federal judge agreed, ruling there was no “danger of rebellion” in Chicago and blocking Trump’s deployment for two weeks.

Then came the viral moment. An ABC News photo showed Texas Guard members arriving in Chicago — and the internet pounced. The image sparked mockery over their appearance, creating an online storm that overshadowed the mission itself.

By the weekend, the Texas Military Department confirmed some troops were quietly sent home for “noncompliance,” without saying what standards they failed to meet. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reposted the story, writing “Standards are back,” fueling even more conversation online.

The fallout echoes Trump’s previous clashes with state leaders. He’s already faced pushback for sending troops into Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., using similar “public safety” claims that courts later questioned.

What started as a show of power turned into another reminder of how politics, perception, and the military keep crossing paths — and how quickly a photo can flip the whole narrative.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?

Hip-Hop Wired
The Millennium Tour - Atlanta, GA

Mario Snaps On Camera Man, "Get The F*ck Off The Stage"

Hip-Hop Wired
Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala - Gold Stairs

Megan Thee Stallion Named 'Mental Health Champion of The Year' By The Trevor Project

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2025 - Show

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Shoots Up After Drake Takes An L With Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

News

President Donald Trump Doesn’t Think He’s Going To Heaven

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

House Minority Leader Jeffries Holds Capitol Hill Press Conference
Politics

Is Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Eyeing a Bigger Stage?

2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
Entertainment

Erykah Badu and D’Angelo: Connection That Started Before the Spotlight

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close