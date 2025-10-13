Listen Live
Deadly Hit-And-Run In Dallas’ Bishop Arts District

A man was struck and killed by a speeding white SUV Sunday night in the Bishop Arts District.

Published on October 13, 2025

Around 10:30 pm Sunday, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a white SUV in the bishop arts district as he was crossing the street to meet friends. The incident occurred at the 400 block of West Davis Street.

Officers found an unresponsive man in the street, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was reported to be speeding and crashed into a parked car after hitting the victim. The suspect immediately fled the scene on foot. But was located an hour later by the police, a mile from the crash site. The suspect was taken to the hospital for medical examination before being transported to jail.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released yet.

