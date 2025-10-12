Listen Live
Massive Fire In Fort Worth

A small plane crash near Hicks Airfield in Fort Worth, Texas, sparked a massive fire involving several semi trucks on Sunday afternoon

Published on October 12, 2025

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

There’s been a massive fire involving multiple semi trucks near Hicks Airfield in Fort Worth, Texas, due to a small plane crashing. The crash occurred on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department. The impact caused several trucks in the area to catch fire. As of now, it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in this accident.

Videos from social media show the thick black smoke in the sky from the crash visible from miles away.

Emergency crews are on the scene fighting the flames and securing the area. At this time, it’s unknown how many people were on board the plane and if there are any injuries or fatalities. The story is still developing.

