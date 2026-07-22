Jarita is tending to Kanan's wounds and his ridicously swollen eye, but she also has some questions. She is worried about what kind of business her new boo is involved in that is leaving him all lumped up.

Jarita wants to ensure that she is safe, and Kanan tells her not to worry and that he is out here "hustling" like everyone else, acknowledging that he is in the drug game, but he's only an "investor" and doesn't get near the work.

Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Starz gave us a break to compress after we witnessed one of the worst beatdowns in Power history, after Marvin (London Brown) laid the smackdown on his nephew Kanan (Mekai Curtis).

In a new clip from this week’s upcoming episode, Kanan is still down bad and looking like Martin after Tommy Hearns boxed him in that hilarious classic episode of the hit comedy show.

Jarita is tending to Kanan’s wounds and his ridicously swollen eye, but she also has some questions. She is worried about what kind of business her new boo is involved in that is leaving him all lumped up.

Jarita wants to ensure that she is safe, and Kanan tells her not to worry and that he is out here “hustling” like everyone else, acknowledging that he is in the drug game, but he’s only an “investor” and doesn’t get near the work.

We all know that to be a lie, and Jarita accurately points out that somebody got near to him.

Based on the trailer, we know Kanan will be out for revenge, and who wouldn’t be after getting beat the hell up the way he did?

It’s going to be interesting to see exactly how Kanan gets his lick back against his uncle, but we all know if something happens to Marvin, we all gonna riot.

Just saying.

You can watch the exclusive clip below.

'Raising Kanan' Exclusive Clip: A Lumped-Up Kanan Tells Jarita There Is No Need To Worry was originally published on cassiuslife.com