Listen Live
Local

First Jordan ‘World of Flight' store in the U.S. debuts in Philly

First Jordan ‘World of Flight’ store in the U.S. debuts in Philly

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nike Air Jordan Store
Source: CFOTO / Getty

The Jordan Brand debuted its first ‘‘World of Flight’ store in the united states. in the city he last dribbled a basketball professionally, Philadelphia.

The stores debut in Philly saw collectors from all over the states camp out overnight to get first dibs on the exclusive merch.

The new World of Flight is Jordan Brand’s sixth flagship retail location and the first in an ambitious plan to grow the Jordan Brand retail experience in the U.S.

“We are going to further unite the energy of Philadelphia with MJ’s greatness,” says Jeremy Bolds, GM, North America, Jordan Brand. “We are looking to serve a community that’s rich in culture and also drives one of the largest basketball-demand markets in the U.S. We will meet and exceed their needs, not only with an incredible Jordan Brand retail experience but also by expanding out with programming — elevating local athletes, artists, creators and fans.”

A public block party was hosted on Arch street between S 16th and S17th street, to commemorate the grand opening. The block was filled with food vendors, a video game station, and hundreds of people crowded around one grand stage.

Philadelphia’s own DJ Nash curated the vibe for the first half of the block party, and turn the tables over to the legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff!

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, a Jordan Brand ambassadors, stopped by to embrace the brotherly love and sisterly affection; he even went inside the store and rang up some shoppers.

Check out some of the memorable moments from the ‘World of Flight’ Philly debut below!

Jordan Brand 'World of Flight' store Philadelphia debut
R1
Jordan Brand 'World of Flight' store Philadelphia debut
R1
Jordan Brand 'World of Flight' store Philadelphia debut
R1
Jordan Brand 'World of Flight' store Philadelphia debut
R1
Nike Air Jordan Store
CFOTO
SEE ALSO

First Jordan ‘World of Flight’ store in the U.S. debuts in Philly  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 3 of NYCC

Hip-Hop Wired
Hip-Hop Wired’s Artists You Gotta Listen To In October

Hip-Hop Wired’s Artists You Gotta Listen To In October

Hip-Hop Wired

Geek Out! : The Best Cosplay From Day 2 of NYCC 2025

Hip-Hop Wired
Plaqueboy Max Trolls Fivio Foreign Over Calling Kai Cenat Out

Plaqueboy Max Trolls Fivio Foreign Over Calling Kai Cenat Out

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Russian attack causes fire at Lviv industrial park
News

Fatal Plane Crash In Fort Worth

Business black woman having phone conversation with client in office. African american young woman using smart phone
DFW Career Fair

Radio One DFW Career Fair Employers Confirmed

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

State Fair Classic 2024 Photos
Local

Prairie View A&M University Defeats Grambling State University

Portrait of a young African woman eating, using tablet and enjoying music outdoors
DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair: FREE LUNCH

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close