A Girl’s Guide to the City: Where to Meet People in Dallas

Source: Radio ONE Houston / 97.9 The Box

Let’s keep it real — Dallas is all Big energy, big dreams, and plenty of places to vibe, network, and meet your tribe. Whether you’re new in town or just lookin’ to switch up your circle, I got you. This is your official Girl’s Guide to the City: Dallas edition 💅🏽✨

Because the truth is, your next business bestie, gym partner, or even bae might be one happy hour away. So let’s get into it:

💫

1. Brunch Is a Lifestyle

Dallas brunches are not for the weak, baby. Pull up cute at spots like — Local Tap & Table, Pangea or The Icon Restaurant, order a mimosa tower and let the good vibes flow. You’ll meet everybody from boss babes to creatives just like you.

☕️

2. Coffee Shop Conversations

Love Lifestyle? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Grab your laptop and head to La La Land Kind Café, Fiction Coffee, or Soirée Coffee Bar. You’ll meet creatives, influencers, and cool people who love a good latte and deep convo.

💼

3. Mix, Mingle, and Manifest

Dallas is full of young professionals and entrepreneurs. Try attending a networking mixer, women’s empowerment event, or even a pop-up shop. Remember — connections can turn into collaborations.

💪🏽

4. Fitness is the New Happy Hour

If you’re a gym girlie, hit a group fitness class at Athletic Zone,Black Swan yoga studio, or outdoor event at Klyde Warren Park. Nothing bonds people faster than a good sweat and a shared goal. (And yes, still look cute — we know the vibe 😉).

🎧

5. The Music & Vibe Scene

If you love good energy and live beats, check out Deep Ellum or Bishop Arts District. Grab a drink, hit the rooftop, and vibe out — Dallas nightlife is full of energy, and you never know who you’ll bump into (literally).

Dallas is full of energy, it’s giving opportunity, confidence, and connection. The key? Step out, stay open, and don’t be afraid to say hey! Your next blessing, friend, or connection might be waiting right around the corner. 💋