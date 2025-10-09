Listen Live
Sports

MVP Mode Activated: Dak’s Cooking Everybody Through Week 5

Dak Prescott’s on a mission. Through 5 weeks, the Cowboys QB looks like the NFL’s MVP front-runner — putting the league on notice with elite play.

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dallas Cowboys v Atlanta Falcons
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Yo — if we had to hand out the MVP right now, the name you’d see up top is Dak Prescott. Through five weeks, Prescott’s doing more than talking — he’s putting in work, carrying the Cowboys, and making a serious case for the biggest individual honor in the league.


Sunday in New Jersey, Dak lit up the Jets — 237 passing yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions — making it look easy.  That performance pushed more people into calling for him to already be locked in as the MVP. Fans even shouted “MVP!” as he walked off the field.  


Now, don’t get it twisted — it’s Week 5. Plenty of season remains. But what Dak’s doing these first few weeks isn’t just hot streak energy — it’s elite play under pressure.


Numbers Don’t Lie


Prescott sits second in the league with 1,356 passing yards.  
He’s tied for third in touchdown passes with 10.  
He’s operating well even when the offense’s weapons or protection have wobble. Analysts are naming him a front-runner for MVP conversations.  


FOX analyst Greg Olsen said flat out: Dak belongs firmly in that conversation. “He’s in the top two or three,” Olsen declared.  


The Mindset: Humble Hustler


What I love most — Dak hears the noise, but he’s not letting it run him. After the Jets game, when asked about fans chanting MVP, he smiled and said, “My ears work.” But then he hit us back: “It’s Week 5. I don’t care if it’s Week 17.”  


That’s championship mindset right there: make every moment count, but don’t get tripped up by the hype.


Road Ahead: Challenges & Expectations


If Dak keeps this up, media, fans, sportsbooks — everybody — will continue throwing MVP darts in his direction.  The real test will be when the schedule gets tougher, when defenses key in, when road games get cold and physical.


But right now? He’s doing everything a guy in the MVP seat needs to do, especially with a lackluster defense after the questionable Micah Parson’s trade one week before the season opener.


Bottom Line


Dak Prescott isn’t just playing well — he’s stepping into the spotlight and showing why the MVP tag makes sense. He’s doing this not for the headlines, but for the wins. And if he keeps it up, he won’t just be playing like MVP through Week 5… he might end the year being it.

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Jasmine Crockett's Latest Nickname For Donald Trump Is A Hit With X

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Allegedly Had Apple Watch With Celluar Service In Jail

Hip-Hop Wired
US-CANADA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-CARNEY

Donald Trump Claims That Black Women Wearing MAGA Hats Are Begging For Military To Invade Chicago

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

A police car that has its lights on with caution tape in the image
Local DFW News

10 Dead In Separate Dallas-Fort Worth Shootings And Attacks

Local

Tony Evans Officially Restored To Ministry

Dallas on LGBT flag background
News

Dallas Could Lose Funding Over Rainbow Crosswalks

Image from Robbery and Shooting Arrest
News

Dallas Woman Fatally Shot Outside Of PetSmart

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close