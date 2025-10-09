MVP Mode Activated: Dak’s Cooking Everybody Through Week 5

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Yo — if we had to hand out the MVP right now, the name you’d see up top is Dak Prescott. Through five weeks, Prescott’s doing more than talking — he’s putting in work, carrying the Cowboys, and making a serious case for the biggest individual honor in the league.





Sunday in New Jersey, Dak lit up the Jets — 237 passing yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions — making it look easy. That performance pushed more people into calling for him to already be locked in as the MVP. Fans even shouted “MVP!” as he walked off the field.





Now, don’t get it twisted — it’s Week 5. Plenty of season remains. But what Dak’s doing these first few weeks isn’t just hot streak energy — it’s elite play under pressure.





Numbers Don’t Lie





Prescott sits second in the league with 1,356 passing yards.

He’s tied for third in touchdown passes with 10.

He’s operating well even when the offense’s weapons or protection have wobble. Analysts are naming him a front-runner for MVP conversations.





FOX analyst Greg Olsen said flat out: Dak belongs firmly in that conversation. “He’s in the top two or three,” Olsen declared.





The Mindset: Humble Hustler





What I love most — Dak hears the noise, but he’s not letting it run him. After the Jets game, when asked about fans chanting MVP, he smiled and said, “My ears work.” But then he hit us back: “It’s Week 5. I don’t care if it’s Week 17.”





That’s championship mindset right there: make every moment count, but don’t get tripped up by the hype.





Road Ahead: Challenges & Expectations





If Dak keeps this up, media, fans, sportsbooks — everybody — will continue throwing MVP darts in his direction. The real test will be when the schedule gets tougher, when defenses key in, when road games get cold and physical.





But right now? He’s doing everything a guy in the MVP seat needs to do, especially with a lackluster defense after the questionable Micah Parson’s trade one week before the season opener.





Bottom Line





Dak Prescott isn’t just playing well — he’s stepping into the spotlight and showing why the MVP tag makes sense. He’s doing this not for the headlines, but for the wins. And if he keeps it up, he won’t just be playing like MVP through Week 5… he might end the year being it.