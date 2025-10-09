Listen Live
Stars Back On Ice: Dallas Drops the Puck on a New Season Tonight

Dallas hockey’s back — and the Stars are out to prove last season’s run was just the warm-up.

Published on October 9, 2025

Colorado Avalanche v Dallas Stars
Source: Sam Hodde / Getty

The beat drops tonight in Winnipeg — and so do the Stars. Dallas hockey is back, baby, and the squad’s rolling into the 2025-26 season with momentum and a little Texas attitude.

If the Stars snag a win, that’s six straight season-opening victories — one of the best streaks in the entire NHL. Dallas has outscored opponents 20-7 in those openers, proving they don’t ease into anything — they set the tone.

Young gun Wyatt Johnston is chasing history tonight, too. He’s scored in every season opener he’s played — one more point and he joins franchise legends with a four-game streak. Add in Roope Hintz, who’s racked up the most opener points on the roster, and Jason Robertson, who’s built different when the lights hit — this lineup’s got fire on every line.

And don’t sleep on the new era: Coach Glen Gulutzan is back at the helm after his Oilers run. Expect a power play that moves like a mixtape — fast, sharp, and lethal.

The Stars are opening on the road — again — but don’t worry, Dallas fans know the road just makes the comeback at home even sweeter. So lace up, rep your green, and tap in — because this season’s energy? It’s electric.

Stay plugged in for schedules, tickets, stats, and the latest team news, hit up DallasStars.com — your all-access pass to every slapshot, goal, and victory dance.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P

