Stars Back On Ice: Dallas Drops the Puck on a New Season Tonight
The beat drops tonight in Winnipeg — and so do the Stars. Dallas hockey is back, baby, and the squad’s rolling into the 2025-26 season with momentum and a little Texas attitude.
If the Stars snag a win, that’s six straight season-opening victories — one of the best streaks in the entire NHL. Dallas has outscored opponents 20-7 in those openers, proving they don’t ease into anything — they set the tone.
Young gun Wyatt Johnston is chasing history tonight, too. He’s scored in every season opener he’s played — one more point and he joins franchise legends with a four-game streak. Add in Roope Hintz, who’s racked up the most opener points on the roster, and Jason Robertson, who’s built different when the lights hit — this lineup’s got fire on every line.
And don’t sleep on the new era: Coach Glen Gulutzan is back at the helm after his Oilers run. Expect a power play that moves like a mixtape — fast, sharp, and lethal.
The Stars are opening on the road — again — but don’t worry, Dallas fans know the road just makes the comeback at home even sweeter. So lace up, rep your green, and tap in — because this season’s energy? It’s electric.
