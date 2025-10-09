Somos Tejas Talks Community And the Power of Civic Engagement

Source: Latino and Proud / Radio One Creative services assets

Somos Tejas is a Texas-based organization that lays out a blueprint for what real, grassroots democracy looks like. They offer something refreshingly simple yet profoundly transformative they remind us that democracy begins right where we live.

Built not on slogans or election-season urgency, but on year-round relationships, shared purpose, and everyday involvement to help and better their communities.

At the heart of Somos Tejas’ message is a powerful truth, civic engagement isn’t just about voting, it’s about belonging, community and being appart of a movement thats bigger than all of us. The organization challenges communities, particularly the Latino community across Texas, to see themselves not as outsiders in the democratic process, but as the very foundation of it. By focusing on neighborhood associations, community meetings, and local organizing, Somos Tejas seeks to shift the culture to active stewardship.

What makes this approach compelling is its emphasis on the everyday. It’s not about waiting for politicians to deliver change; it’s about empowering communities to build it themselves. When residents come together to discuss issues like neighborhood safety, education, or access to resources, they move from being spectators to being stakeholders in a sense. That shift from “they should” to “we can” is powerful and where true civic power lies.

Within the Latino community itself, the diversity of experiences, languages, and priorities means outreach must be as inclusive as it is intentional. The question now is whether Texas and the nation is ready to invest in that level of long-term, community-centered democracy.

Somos Tejas represents the reminder of possibility. Change doesn’t start in the halls of power; it starts at the kitchen table, in church basements, in neighborhood parks. It starts when people decide to show up for each other.

As Somos Tejas so clearly shows, the future of civic engagement isn’t something we wait for it’s something we build, one neighborhood at a time. Special thanks to the Somos Tejas members LaShun and Azhalia that had the chance to sit sit with 97.9 The Beat Kirby Lozano to inform us of what they do and give a deeper dive into their organization.

