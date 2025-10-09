Listen Live
Local

Somos Tejas Talks Community And the Power of Civic Engagement

At the heart of Somos Tejas’ message is a powerful truth, civic engagement isn’t just about voting, it’s about belonging, community and being appart of a movement thats bigger than all of us.

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Latino and Proud
Source: Latino and Proud / Radio One Creative services assets

Somos Tejas is a Texas-based organization that lays out a blueprint for what real, grassroots democracy looks like. They offer something refreshingly simple yet profoundly transformative they remind us that democracy begins right where we live.

TRENDING: Meet Los Primos, Empowering Latino Youth in Dallas

Built not on slogans or election-season urgency, but on year-round relationships, shared purpose, and everyday involvement to help and better their communities.

At the heart of Somos Tejas’ message is a powerful truth, civic engagement isn’t just about voting, it’s about belonging, community and being appart of a movement thats bigger than all of us. The organization challenges communities, particularly the Latino community across Texas, to see themselves not as outsiders in the democratic process, but as the very foundation of it. By focusing on neighborhood associations, community meetings, and local organizing, Somos Tejas seeks to shift the culture to active stewardship.

What makes this approach compelling is its emphasis on the everyday. It’s not about waiting for politicians to deliver change; it’s about empowering communities to build it themselves. When residents come together to discuss issues like neighborhood safety, education, or access to resources, they move from being spectators to being stakeholders in a sense. That shift from “they should” to “we can” is powerful and where true civic power lies.

Within the Latino community itself, the diversity of experiences, languages, and priorities means outreach must be as inclusive as it is intentional. The question now is whether Texas and the nation is ready to invest in that level of long-term, community-centered democracy.

Somos Tejas represents the reminder of possibility. Change doesn’t start in the halls of power; it starts at the kitchen table, in church basements, in neighborhood parks. It starts when people decide to show up for each other.

As Somos Tejas so clearly shows, the future of civic engagement isn’t something we wait for it’s something we build, one neighborhood at a time. Special thanks to the Somos Tejas members LaShun and Azhalia that had the chance to sit sit with 97.9 The Beat Kirby Lozano to inform us of what they do and give a deeper dive into their organization.

See The Full interview here

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Jasmine Crockett's Latest Nickname For Donald Trump Is A Hit With X

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Allegedly Had Apple Watch With Celluar Service In Jail

Hip-Hop Wired
US-CANADA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-CARNEY

Donald Trump Claims That Black Women Wearing MAGA Hats Are Begging For Military To Invade Chicago

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

B. Robert Moore
Health

🌿 5 DFW Spots to Reset & Recharge Locally

Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
Entertainment

Diddy Requests To Serve Prison Sentence At Fort Dix

News

Latto Clears The Air If She Was Sneak Dissing Cardi B

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close