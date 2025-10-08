Source: Radio One / Urban One

This Halloween season, bring the whole family out to Monsters and Movies trunk or treat! Join us for a frightfully fun night packed with decorated trunks, candy, costumes, games, and a family-friendly movie. There will be a free screening of a Halloween movie afterwards. This year’s film will be the 1995 release of Casper.

Monsters and Movies takes place Sunday, October 26th, from 4-7 pm.

The event is free and open to the public, so make sure you RSVP!

RSVP Link: https://monstersandmovies25.eventbrite.com

Monsters And Movies 2025 was originally published on majic945.com