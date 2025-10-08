Listen Live
Monsters And Movies 2025

The ultimate Trunk or treat

Published on October 8, 2025

Trunk or treat
This Halloween season, bring the whole family out to Monsters and Movies trunk or treat! Join us for a frightfully fun night packed with decorated trunks, candy, costumes, games, and a family-friendly movie. There will be a free screening of a Halloween movie afterwards. This year’s film will be the 1995 release of Casper.
Monsters and Movies takes place Sunday, October 26th, from 4-7 pm. 
The event is free and open to the public, so make sure you RSVP!

RSVP Link: https://monstersandmovies25.eventbrite.com

Monsters And Movies 2025  was originally published on majic945.com

