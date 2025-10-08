Listen Live
Entertainment

Deion Sanders Is Set To Undergo 16th Surgery

Deion Sanders, the legendary NFL player, is scheduled for his 16th surgical procedure as he continues to address long-standing health issues.

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 28 Valero Alamo Bowl - BYU vs Colorado
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders is no stranger to the spotlight. From football glory to national notoriety, he’s always been in the public eye. But over the past three years, his most personal battle—health—has quietly been pushing him to his limits.

Coach Prime, now 58, has gone under the knife 16 times in just three years. These aren’t “minor fixes” either. They’ve included surgeries for blood clots, amputations, a bladder cancer diagnosis, removal of his bladder followed by reconstructive surgery using part of his intestine, and other vascular and foot-procedures. 

In today’s world, where athletes are often idolized for their performances, Sanders’ journey reminds us: behind the highlights, behind the charisma, there’s a human being with limits, fears, and strengths. The “Prime Era” doesn’t offering armor against medical adversity—it demands courage, vulnerability, and support.

The immediate future holds more of the same: treatment, recovery, more medical appointments. But there’s hope. Sanders says he plans to coach through this season. He’s now cancer-free. He’s got a medical team on his side. Support from family (including girlfriend Karrueche Tran) has been visible—and emotional. There will come a time, maybe sooner than many expect, when tough decisions must be made about balancing health and work. But for now, Coach Prime is still fighting, still coaching, still showing up.

Deion Sanders’ 16 surgeries over three years aren’t just statistics. They reflect a story of persistence, pain, and defiance. They’re about a coach who refuses to be sidelined by his body, who leads through everything—not just wins and losses. They remind us that even legends have vulnerabilities, and often, theirs are the hardest to flaunt.
It’s an ongoing battle. And he’s playing every minute.

2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

"Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" Premiere - Arrivals

Meylssa Ford Speculated To Have Left 'The Joe Budden Podcast'

Hip-Hop Wired
NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Gets In A Fight & Turns Japanese Club Upside Down

Hip-Hop Wired
Nike Hit By Supply Chain Shortages Struggles To Keep Up With Demand Ahead Of Holiday Season

CoolKicks LA Raided By Authorities In Los Angeles

Hip-Hop Wired
Damon Dash

Dame Dash Says Jay-Z "Doesn't Look Out For Nobody"

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

B. Robert Moore
Health

🌿 5 DFW Spots to Reset & Recharge Locally

Contests

Register to Win Tickets to See Pluto!

The original 'Big Tex' at the Texas State Fair circa 1954-1956
Local

Big Tex is Back

Entertainment

The Lo’ Down: Jimmy Kimmel’s Return & Young Thug vs. YFN Lucci Drama

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close