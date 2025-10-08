Source: Godong / Getty

Over a year ago, Pastor Tony Evans announced that he was stepping down from Oak Cliff bible fellowship.

Last June, Evans announced he was stepping down due to sin. He clarified he had not committed a crime but admitted he had not used righteous judgment in his actions. On October 5th, Dr Tony Evans was restored to ministry by church leadership. The church’s elder board announced that Evans has gone through the church’s disciplinary and restoration process, which includes counseling with outside professionals, mentoring, and 12 months away from pulpit ministry.

Leaders have not shared any further details on what specifically happened, and it’s unclear what Evans’ restoration specifically means for the future of this ministry; however, elders did say that he will not return to leadership of oak cliff bible fellowship. Elders announced his

Son Jonathan Evans will be named as an elder of the church and will formally be installed as senior pastor of the church.

Elders will announce more details on the church’s vision and plan moving forward on Sunday, October 12.

Tony Evans Officially Restored To Ministry was originally published on majic945.com