Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison

Published on October 3, 2025

Sean Diddy Combs Hosts World Premiere Of New CÎROC Commercial - NY
Source: MediaPunch / Getty

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison today, following his conviction on prostitution charges. He was also ordered to pay the maximum fine for his crimes, $500,000.

The sentence follows an emotional two-month trial that resulted in a split verdict. While Combs was acquitted on the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, he was convicted on two counts of transportation to commit prostitution.

As reported by CNN, prosecutors pushed for Judge Arun Subramanian to deliver a sentence of at least 11 years in prison. Meanwhile, Combs’ attorneys argued for a 14-month sentence, which would have allowed him to come home at year’s end.

Ahead of sentencing, Combs’ attorneys publicly released a video showing the disgraced rap impresario with his family, which they hoped to show during the sentencing.

Combs also wrote a letter on Thursday to Judge Subramanian, pleading for mercy:

“In my life, I have made many mistakes, but I am no longer running from them. I am so sorry for the hurt that I caused, but I understand that the mere words “I’m sorry” will never be good enough as these words alone cannot erase the pain from the past.”

“I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core.”

In their push for a lengthy sentence, federal prosecutors argued that Combs is “unrepentant” for the crimes he was convicted of and left his victims in fear of retaliation if released. They also say the punishment should reflect the “decades of unchecked violence” and “decades of psychological, emotional and physical damage he has inflicted.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison  was originally published on majicatl.com

