Ice Cube Brings 4 Decades of Attitude to Dallas Tonight

Source: Reagan Elam / Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Tonight, Ice Cube is bringing his “Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude” tour to Dallas–Fort Worth. The show takes place at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. Doors open at 7 p.m., the concert kicks off at 8 p.m. Fans can expect a mix of Ice Cube’s greatest hits, from his days with N.W.A. to classics from his new album Man Down. With state-of-the-art production, visuals, and a crowd rapping along word-for-word, the energy will be nothing short of unforgettable.

Click to purchase tickets

TRENDING: Ice Cube: Truth to Power: Four Decades of Attitude

But Ice Cube’s connection to Dallas runs deeper than music. As co-founder of the Big3 basketball league, Cube has chosen Dallas as one of its home bases. He’s even committed to bringing the Big3 to Dallas every year, with the new city-based model cementing the Dallas Power as an official franchise. From rocking the stage to playing on the hardwood, Ice Cube has made it clear that Dallas is a part of his legacy.

TRENDING: Dallas BIG3 Celebrity Playoff Game