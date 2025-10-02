Listen Live
Entertainment

Ice Cube Brings 4 Decades of Attitude to Dallas Tonight

Ice Cube hits Dickies Arena in Fort Worth tonight at 8 PM with his “Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude” tour

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kings of The West Tour
Source: Reagan Elam / Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Tonight, Ice Cube is bringing his “Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude” tour to Dallas–Fort Worth. The show takes place at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. Doors open at 7 p.m., the concert kicks off at 8 p.m. Fans can expect a mix of Ice Cube’s greatest hits, from his days with N.W.A. to classics from his new album Man Down. With state-of-the-art production, visuals, and a crowd rapping along word-for-word, the energy will be nothing short of unforgettable.

Click to purchase tickets

TRENDING: Ice Cube: Truth to Power: Four Decades of Attitude

But Ice Cube’s connection to Dallas runs deeper than music. As co-founder of the Big3 basketball league, Cube has chosen Dallas as one of its home bases. He’s even committed to bringing the Big3 to Dallas every year, with the new city-based model cementing the Dallas Power as an official franchise. From rocking the stage to playing on the hardwood, Ice Cube has made it clear that Dallas is a part of his legacy.

TRENDING: Dallas BIG3 Celebrity Playoff Game

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

Hip-Hop Wired
TOPSHOT-US-MILITARY-DEFENSE-MEETING

Donald Trump Claims There Two "N Words" That You Can't Use During Rambling "Speech"

Hip-Hop Wired
LeBron James x Kai Cenat

LeBron James Joins Kai Cenat's Mafiathon, Cuts Streamer's Dreadlocks

Hip-Hop Wired
Mayor Eric Adams holds a South Brooklyn Rally for re-...

Woman Who Dated Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Is Writing A Tell-All Book About Him

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
1-800 TRUCK WRECK GRAND IN YOUR HAND
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s Sexual Abuse Accusers Demand $400M

Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash
Local

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Southbound I-35

News

Florida Elementary School Teacher Sings ‘Monkey’ Birthday Song To Black Student In Viral TikTok Video

Prairie View A&M University & Majic 102.1
News

Prairie View A&M University Responds to Bomb Threat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close