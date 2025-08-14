Listen Live
Sports

Dallas BIG3 Celebrity Playoff Game

The  BIG3 playoffs this Sunday, August 17th at 2pm at American Airlines arena.

Published on August 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BIG3 playoffs
Source: Radio One / Urban One

The  BIG3 playoffs this Sunday, August 17th at 2pm at American Airlines arena.

The remaining 4 teams battle it out for the right to make the BIG3 championship in the most physical, fierce, and competitive basketball league in the world.

* The action starts with the BIG3 Monster Energy Celebrity game starring Dez Bryant, Chad Ohcocinco, Gillie, Wallo, Love Island’s Jose “pepe” Garcia and many more.

Related Stories

* Then Dwight Howard and Nick Young’s LA Riot take on Montrezl Harrell’s and Dr J’s Chicago Triplets.

* The finale will see our own Dallas Power playing Mike Beasely’s Miami 305.  Coached by Nancy Lieberman, the Dallas Power features Glen Rice, Greg Monroe, TJ Kline, and Paul Milsap.

Come root for our Dallas Power to bring us home the Championship trophy!

Plus, a special performance by Flippa T!

Don’t Miss IT!, Tickets available at Ticketmaster

Click Here To Purchase

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
DFW

Cowboys vs. Eagles 2025 Season Opener

Charleston In Mourning After 9 Killed In Church Massacre
DFW

Denton High School Mourns Loss of Senior Athlete

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Entertainment

Teyana Taylor Brings Love & Vibes to Dallas Album Signing

News

Aurora Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man Who Allegedly Tossed His Gun During Traffic Stop

Night Police Sirens
News

Plano Man Gets 50-Year for Killing Mother While High on Meth

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close