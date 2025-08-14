Dallas BIG3 Celebrity Playoff Game

Source: Radio One / Urban One

The BIG3 playoffs this Sunday, August 17th at 2pm at American Airlines arena.

The remaining 4 teams battle it out for the right to make the BIG3 championship in the most physical, fierce, and competitive basketball league in the world.

* The action starts with the BIG3 Monster Energy Celebrity game starring Dez Bryant, Chad Ohcocinco, Gillie, Wallo, Love Island’s Jose “pepe” Garcia and many more.

* Then Dwight Howard and Nick Young’s LA Riot take on Montrezl Harrell’s and Dr J’s Chicago Triplets.

* The finale will see our own Dallas Power playing Mike Beasely’s Miami 305. Coached by Nancy Lieberman, the Dallas Power features Glen Rice, Greg Monroe, TJ Kline, and Paul Milsap.

Come root for our Dallas Power to bring us home the Championship trophy!

Plus, a special performance by Flippa T!

Don’t Miss IT!, Tickets available at Ticketmaster

Click Here To Purchase